back

These Mumbai Women Recycle Used Soap

These women from Mumbai’s slums are called ‘hygiene ambassadors’. And they recycle used soaps. Here’s how it’s done… 🚿🛁

02/25/2019 4:03 AM
  • 1.0m
  • 74

And even more

  1. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

  2. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Delhi Pollution 90s Throwback

  5. Saving the Baori Wells of Jodhpur

  6. 4 Steps to A Beautiful, Bright, Green Diwali

36 comments

  • Tahir K.
    06/18/2019 06:57

    अगर अपनी या के साथ साथ मे और कुछ करना चाहते हैं तो #आप हमारे साथ हमारे पर काम कर सकते हैं For Us! � � 9588954355 📲. 9001504513 We are An Team ofhs and Creative peoples. You can Create youre with us.sspaneeermnks

  • Riya C.
    03/16/2019 22:27

    Sundara was set up in 2014 by Erin Zaikis - an American, who after watching Indian movie (Slumdog Millionaire) was inspired to help solve issues. Specially the ones plaguing daily life of people around her & far. The realisation of her travels in Thailand & India, culminated into Sundara – through which she’s spreading access to basic hygiene practices while reducing ill-health by re-purposing soap.

  • Charu D.
    03/16/2019 14:21

    Amazing ❤️❤️

  • Sachin G.
    03/14/2019 10:22

    Great job

  • Geeta T.
    03/10/2019 08:06

    Great effort..

  • Mohammad K.
    03/09/2019 18:48

    Doesn't those soap have too much of Kitano....? ...just wanted to know because those are used soaps..

  • Rashmi A.
    03/07/2019 18:18

    why dont you buy from them

  • Priyanka V.
    03/07/2019 16:31

    My goodness so proud of India

  • Deepika S.
    03/07/2019 14:58

    Great work

  • Seema P.
    03/05/2019 11:09

    Do they see the expiry date of the soap?

  • Mahesh B.
    03/04/2019 14:25

    God bless you madam

  • Ra D.
    03/04/2019 08:54

    Good job.Great idea!

  • Divyanshu S.
    02/28/2019 11:01

    Good minimisation of cost and proper utilisation of soap

  • Navneet K.
    02/27/2019 01:54

    enactus Hindu

  • Dheeraj C.
    02/25/2019 17:48

    unhygienic 🙄

  • Rahul K.
    02/25/2019 14:35

    Can i have this ngo contact no.

  • Aditya C.
    02/25/2019 14:22

    Gr8 initiative👍👍 I m proud to be an indian where there is so much kindness

  • Yastika B.
    02/25/2019 13:23

    aage se hath dhoke khana! k?

  • Sulabh T.
    02/25/2019 13:23

    Commendable job congrats

  • Brailee B.
    02/25/2019 11:53

    Poti wali soap v le Gaye😮😱