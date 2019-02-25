These Mumbai Women Recycle Used Soap

These women from Mumbai’s slums are called ‘hygiene ambassadors’. And they recycle used soaps. Here’s how it’s done… 🚿🛁
36 comments
Tahir K.06/18/2019 06:57
अगर अपनी या के साथ साथ मे और कुछ करना चाहते हैं तो #आप हमारे साथ हमारे पर काम कर सकते हैं For Us! � � 9588954355 📲. 9001504513 We are An Team ofhs and Creative peoples. You can Create youre with us.sspaneeermnks
Riya C.03/16/2019 22:27
Sundara was set up in 2014 by Erin Zaikis - an American, who after watching Indian movie (Slumdog Millionaire) was inspired to help solve issues. Specially the ones plaguing daily life of people around her & far. The realisation of her travels in Thailand & India, culminated into Sundara – through which she’s spreading access to basic hygiene practices while reducing ill-health by re-purposing soap.
Charu D.03/16/2019 14:21
Amazing ❤️❤️
Sachin G.03/14/2019 10:22
Great job
Geeta T.03/10/2019 08:06
Great effort..
Mohammad K.03/09/2019 18:48
Doesn't those soap have too much of Kitano....? ...just wanted to know because those are used soaps..
Rashmi A.03/07/2019 18:18
why dont you buy from them
Priyanka V.03/07/2019 16:31
My goodness so proud of India
Deepika S.03/07/2019 14:58
Great work
Seema P.03/05/2019 11:09
Do they see the expiry date of the soap?
Mahesh B.03/04/2019 14:25
God bless you madam
Ra D.03/04/2019 08:54
Good job.Great idea!
Divyanshu S.02/28/2019 11:01
Good minimisation of cost and proper utilisation of soap
Navneet K.02/27/2019 01:54
enactus Hindu
Dheeraj C.02/25/2019 17:48
unhygienic 🙄
Rahul K.02/25/2019 14:35
Can i have this ngo contact no.
Aditya C.02/25/2019 14:22
Gr8 initiative👍👍 I m proud to be an indian where there is so much kindness
Yastika B.02/25/2019 13:23
aage se hath dhoke khana! k?
Sulabh T.02/25/2019 13:23
Commendable job congrats
Brailee B.02/25/2019 11:53
Poti wali soap v le Gaye😮😱