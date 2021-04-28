back
These Muslim Men Perform Last Rites For Hindus
These Muslim men in Maharashtra have cremated hundreds of Hindus who succumbed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Footage courtesy: News18 Urdu
28/04/2021 5:27 PM
298 comments
Xafar H.25 minutes
This Humans helping Humans no need to play caste, creed or religion
Syed M.an hour
Are bhai aise News daloge to Modi kese jitega? Hate between Hindu Muslim is the key for his electoral success.
Dilnawaz R.an hour
Commendable.
Tara X.an hour
Brave man
Bajrang K.an hour
There is nothing such as Hindu or Muslim.. its all about humanity..
Chand M.an hour
Salute to all brothers
Nayan R.2 hours
bas 15 min 😁😁🙏
Navtej A.2 hours
Brut is anti India
Pratima R.2 hours
We all in this together n thank you
Amita M.2 hours
Salute
Abhishek M.2 hours
Respect these people hats of u guys god bless you 🙏
Gj L.2 hours
Hats off to your team bro 🙏🙏🙏
Harjinder S.2 hours
inshalla.🙏
Sami M.3 hours
Burning India reminds me my Kashmiries ..... Seems like curse of those innocents
Aquarian H.3 hours
We still need 1000cr ram mandir ryt?
Kay M.3 hours
Good work guys but once all of this is over the most highly uneducated idiot on the galaxy Modi who specialises in hatred, religious violence and divide will not appreciate it and this idiot and his idiotic followers will somehow create more hatred and start killing people and destroying their property 🤬🤬🤬
Raja S.3 hours
புஹாஹா
Roya W.3 hours
They are is no Hindu or no Muslims we are human being we need each others help.
Roya W.3 hours
You guys are awesome job doing 👏
Padmaja G.3 hours
Salute