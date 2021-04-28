back

These Muslim Men Perform Last Rites For Hindus

These Muslim men in Maharashtra have cremated hundreds of Hindus who succumbed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Footage courtesy: News18 Urdu

28/04/2021 5:27 PM
  • 213.3K
  • 330

    These Muslim Men Perform Last Rites For Hindus

298 comments

  • Xafar H.
    25 minutes

    This Humans helping Humans no need to play caste, creed or religion

  • Syed M.
    an hour

    Are bhai aise News daloge to Modi kese jitega? Hate between Hindu Muslim is the key for his electoral success.

  • Dilnawaz R.
    an hour

    Commendable.

  • Tara X.
    an hour

    Brave man

  • Bajrang K.
    an hour

    There is nothing such as Hindu or Muslim.. its all about humanity..

  • Chand M.
    an hour

    Salute to all brothers

  • Nayan R.
    2 hours

    bas 15 min 😁😁🙏

  • Navtej A.
    2 hours

    Brut is anti India

  • Pratima R.
    2 hours

    We all in this together n thank you

  • Amita M.
    2 hours

    Salute

  • Abhishek M.
    2 hours

    Respect these people hats of u guys god bless you 🙏

  • Gj L.
    2 hours

    Hats off to your team bro 🙏🙏🙏

  • Harjinder S.
    2 hours

    inshalla.🙏

  • Sami M.
    3 hours

    Burning India reminds me my Kashmiries ..... Seems like curse of those innocents

  • Aquarian H.
    3 hours

    We still need 1000cr ram mandir ryt?

  • Kay M.
    3 hours

    Good work guys but once all of this is over the most highly uneducated idiot on the galaxy Modi who specialises in hatred, religious violence and divide will not appreciate it and this idiot and his idiotic followers will somehow create more hatred and start killing people and destroying their property 🤬🤬🤬

  • Raja S.
    3 hours

    புஹாஹா

  • Roya W.
    3 hours

    They are is no Hindu or no Muslims we are human being we need each others help.

  • Roya W.
    3 hours

    You guys are awesome job doing 👏

  • Padmaja G.
    3 hours

    Salute

