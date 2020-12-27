back

These Rag Dolls Are Every Feminist's Pride

Smriti Lamech tells Brut why she suddenly started making rag dolls and why she fashioned them after women achievers like Savitribai Phule and Kalpana Chawla.

27/12/2020 6:57 AM
  • 31.5K
  • 18

11 comments

  • Doorva B.
    a day

    Proud of you . Hope to see a doll in your name too someday.

  • Puja M.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Gangadhar S.
    3 days

    Creativity always has flying colours,sometimes ideas may be copied but not creativity.

  • Dyuti C.
    3 days

    Proud of you 👍

  • Meenakshi S.
    3 days

    That's amazing and I admire it 😊

  • Anjana S.
    3 days

    Very inspiring .....lots of love ....

  • Siddhi S.
    3 days

    Unbashedly Such a suprising initiative...

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    Good work 👍 Congratulations to her

  • Pradnya K.
    3 days

    Amazing 👏 great work

  • Yashwant T.
    3 days

    Great work! Stay blessed!👍👍

  • Priyadharsini
    3 days

    Wish I could help you. God bless your endeavors.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

