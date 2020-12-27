back
These Rag Dolls Are Every Feminist's Pride
Smriti Lamech tells Brut why she suddenly started making rag dolls and why she fashioned them after women achievers like Savitribai Phule and Kalpana Chawla.
27/12/2020 6:57 AM
11 comments
Doorva B.a day
Proud of you . Hope to see a doll in your name too someday.
Puja M.2 days
❤️
Gangadhar S.3 days
Creativity always has flying colours,sometimes ideas may be copied but not creativity.
Dyuti C.3 days
Proud of you 👍
Meenakshi S.3 days
That's amazing and I admire it 😊
Anjana S.3 days
Very inspiring .....lots of love ....
Siddhi S.3 days
Unbashedly Such a suprising initiative...
Hervé F.3 days
Good work 👍 Congratulations to her
Pradnya K.3 days
Amazing 👏 great work
Yashwant T.3 days
Great work! Stay blessed!👍👍
Priyadharsini3 days
Wish I could help you. God bless your endeavors.