These Temples Serve Prasads You Might Not Expect

6 comments
Pratham G.2 days
let's go to Kolkata for the chowmein prasad😅😅
Sahil P.4 days
ithe jauya aplyasathi banavla ahe he
Brut India5 days
It doesn't end here. Some temples offer rat saliva all the way to liquor. Read more here: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/religion/religious-places/10-indian-temples-that-offer-unique-prasads/articleshow/68207249.cms
Sonuia G.5 days
Brut, stop this nonsense, pure veg prasad. No prasad in Sikhs, Buddhist, Hindu and Jains. Just stop I dont even like. We respect VEG food. ANNA DAAN. No Mata temple have meat.
Mithu D.5 days
Cholo khete jai 🍝🍖🍜🍲🥘🥗🫔🌯🌮🧆🥙🍟🍔🌭🥪🍕🍗🥩🥓
Kp S.5 days
Interesting , I liked prasad of books and Serving mutton as Prasad I didn't like that , absolutely wrong . Interesting article from brut