back

These Temples Serve Prasads You Might Not Expect

Biryani or noodles, anyone? Check out these unusual prasads you can get at some Indian temples...

19/09/2021 2:57 PM
  • 24K
  • 10

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s

  2. 3:23

    The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”

  3. 4:36

    When Kangana Took On... Everyone?

  4. 2:06

    Pakistan Alleges Indian Hand in Threat To New Zealand

  5. 1:51

    Woman Forced To Hit Companion With Slipper

  6. 2:26

    He Made A Classroom On The Road

6 comments

  • Pratham G.
    2 days

    let's go to Kolkata for the chowmein prasad😅😅

  • Sahil P.
    4 days

    ithe jauya aplyasathi banavla ahe he

  • Brut India
    5 days

    It doesn't end here. Some temples offer rat saliva all the way to liquor. Read more here: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/religion/religious-places/10-indian-temples-that-offer-unique-prasads/articleshow/68207249.cms

  • Sonuia G.
    5 days

    Brut, stop this nonsense, pure veg prasad. No prasad in Sikhs, Buddhist, Hindu and Jains. Just stop I dont even like. We respect VEG food. ANNA DAAN. No Mata temple have meat.

  • Mithu D.
    5 days

    Cholo khete jai 🍝🍖🍜🍲🥘🥗🫔🌯🌮🧆🥙🍟🍔🌭🥪🍕🍗🥩🥓

  • Kp S.
    5 days

    Interesting , I liked prasad of books and Serving mutton as Prasad I didn't like that , absolutely wrong . Interesting article from brut