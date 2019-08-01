back

These Women Keep the Vanchinad Express Running

Meet the "Pink Gang": 16 women who work at Thiruvananthapuram railway station — and who are helping put the brakes on sexist stereotypes in the Indian Railways. 🚂💪

08/01/2019 4:02 PM
  • 495.9k
  • 79

And even more

  1. Lady Constable Thrashes Eve-Teaser Outside Kanpur School

  2. This Cop Went The Extra Mile To Ensure Safety of Women

  3. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  4. Puducherry CM Makes Insensitive Remark On Transgender People

  5. Trolls Target Ranu Mondal Over Makeover

  6. Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"

69 comments

  • Jeevan V.
    08/29/2019 07:20

    Bharat Natalie jai

  • Sadashree H.
    08/25/2019 09:54

    Women's power big salute

  • Nirmal C.
    08/19/2019 16:26

    I love kerala

  • Ranjeet J.
    08/19/2019 14:48

    Good job Indian rail

  • Renjith V.
    08/17/2019 10:44

  • Tara C.
    08/17/2019 07:50

    Super

  • Joshua S.
    08/17/2019 06:45

    Go a long way pink gang

  • Prakash P.
    08/17/2019 01:33

    Great respect for them.

  • Varinder J.
    08/16/2019 08:40

    Nari shakti

  • Sufyan M.
    08/16/2019 03:54

    Yahi to bharath hai yai dharthi mahanth wallo ki rakh walow ki kay shan hai yaroo bharath ki

  • Faryad H.
    08/12/2019 18:13

    Good work

  • Kunwer S.
    08/11/2019 11:09

    नारी शक्ति जिंदाबाद

  • Akash A.
    08/11/2019 08:56

    Job

  • Mukesh M.
    08/11/2019 01:58

    Super yar

  • Sameer K.
    08/10/2019 05:57

    Muje v krna hai 7999546124

  • Ranjit B.
    08/10/2019 03:11

    Im Ranjit Kumar Banjare maicinikal exaperins 03 year

  • ध्रुव न.
    08/09/2019 05:46

    The say india will have its first women hanged till death for crime The day fake rape cases would below 35% The day when parents don't ask for govt job Plz show this crap

  • Lakshmi M.
    08/08/2019 19:59

    Kerala❤

  • Suraj S.
    08/08/2019 19:08

    Good job

  • Anil Y.
    08/08/2019 07:44

    8429090865 iti fitter apprentice