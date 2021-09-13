back
They Dodged Death At A Railway Station
This woman and her baby fell under a moving train, shocking onlookers. Miraculously, they escaped unharmed. 🤯 TW: Some distressing visuals
09/09/2021 2:59 PMupdated: 09/09/2021 3:01 PM
16 comments
Raahjendiran R.13/09/2021 18:35
Why, something can be avoided if each and everyone be patient and use their brains
Nisar A.12/09/2021 14:51
Maarne waala, se Bachane waala badaa hota hai
Robert T.11/09/2021 03:38
Who was the first person?
Tina M.10/09/2021 06:39
itni kya jaldi hai. train rukne ka intezar to karo. herogiri dikhayege god me baccha leke. kismat thi jo bach gayi nagi to....
Shaik S.10/09/2021 03:17
why the hell did she get out of a moving train ??? dimaag nai hai kya ?
Jennifer B.09/09/2021 19:01
Jayesh N.09/09/2021 18:49
Sach hai har cheez ka ek taqdeer hotha hai
Brut India09/09/2021 18:37
TS Tirumurti, the permanent representative of India to the United Nations, recalled a train accident that had occurred 40 years ago. He wrote, “On this day – 31st August 1981, the train we were travelling in derailed and our compartment overturned at Sirpur-Kagaznagar.” Here's how he survived: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/40-years-ago-a-look-back-at-a-train-accident/article36296896.ece
Mahmood S.09/09/2021 18:34
Jako rake saiyan naat sake na koi
Mayank09/09/2021 16:22
Why the hell they were leaving a moving train.
Brandy N.09/09/2021 16:18
DUMBASS!!!!!
Mujeebulla S.09/09/2021 15:46
Hey Brut India Have guts to make info video ? On Delhi rape case.
Hakim I.09/09/2021 15:41
India wow
Tareeta A.09/09/2021 15:33
Of they are distressing visuals what's the need to share. Aren't there enough distressing things shared on the internet
Fatema M.09/09/2021 15:28
Miracle...
Kp S.09/09/2021 15:06
🙏🙏🙏