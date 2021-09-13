back

They Dodged Death At A Railway Station

This woman and her baby fell under a moving train, shocking onlookers. Miraculously, they escaped unharmed. 🤯 TW: Some distressing visuals

09/09/2021 2:59 PMupdated: 09/09/2021 3:01 PM
16 comments

  • Raahjendiran R.
    13/09/2021 18:35

    Why, something can be avoided if each and everyone be patient and use their brains

  • Nisar A.
    12/09/2021 14:51

    Maarne waala, se Bachane waala badaa hota hai

  • Robert T.
    11/09/2021 03:38

    Who was the first person?

  • Tina M.
    10/09/2021 06:39

    itni kya jaldi hai. train rukne ka intezar to karo. herogiri dikhayege god me baccha leke. kismat thi jo bach gayi nagi to....

  • Shaik S.
    10/09/2021 03:17

    why the hell did she get out of a moving train ??? dimaag nai hai kya ?

  • Jennifer B.
    09/09/2021 19:01

    The Holy Ghost is molesting me with saint Therese of Liseux she is the evilest thing know to man she is a dybukk go to energeticaynthesis.com

  • Jayesh N.
    09/09/2021 18:49

    Sach hai har cheez ka ek taqdeer hotha hai

  • Brut India
    09/09/2021 18:37

    TS Tirumurti, the permanent representative of India to the United Nations, recalled a train accident that had occurred 40 years ago. He wrote, “On this day – 31st August 1981, the train we were travelling in derailed and our compartment overturned at Sirpur-Kagaznagar.” Here's how he survived: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/40-years-ago-a-look-back-at-a-train-accident/article36296896.ece

  • Mahmood S.
    09/09/2021 18:34

    Jako rake saiyan naat sake na koi

  • Mayank
    09/09/2021 16:22

    Why the hell they were leaving a moving train.

  • Brandy N.
    09/09/2021 16:18

    DUMBASS!!!!!

  • Mujeebulla S.
    09/09/2021 15:46

    Hey Brut India Have guts to make info video ? On Delhi rape case.

  • Hakim I.
    09/09/2021 15:41

    India wow

  • Tareeta A.
    09/09/2021 15:33

    Of they are distressing visuals what's the need to share. Aren't there enough distressing things shared on the internet

  • Fatema M.
    09/09/2021 15:28

    Miracle...

  • Kp S.
    09/09/2021 15:06

    🙏🙏🙏