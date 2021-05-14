back
They Take Unclaimed Ashes To The Ganga
These volunteers believe that everybody deserves a respectful farewell. Here's how they ensure that.
14/05/2021 2:57 PM
36 comments
Sammie A.26 minutes
Guys cover your nose first!
Krishna M.an hour
God bless
Aman P.an hour
God bless you both. Praying for your safety
Nigel S.2 hours
that is a wonderfully kind thing to do
Indira B.2 hours
Blessings to you both keep safe
Abuana G.2 hours
May God bless you all ...
Elvis V.2 hours
God bless you all. Stay blessed
Sasha K.2 hours
God bless you two....
Ekta A.2 hours
Hats off🙏🙏🙏
Ishant S.2 hours
🙏
Meenu A.2 hours
🙏🏻
Sumit S.3 hours
This is dumb and not needed.
Rajib S.3 hours
And then there are such type of people doing thankless job in such testing times. Don't know what to say. May God bless them !
Neelam J.3 hours
You guys are doing great work
Satendra P.3 hours
Waheguru ji
Jayanta C.3 hours
Speechless, really.
Avantika B.3 hours
God bless you both
Aadish S.3 hours
So horrifying Gob give strength to u both and the organization
Naren M.3 hours
🙏
Meera K.4 hours
🙏 God Bless You