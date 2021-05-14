back

They Take Unclaimed Ashes To The Ganga

These volunteers believe that everybody deserves a respectful farewell. Here's how they ensure that.

14/05/2021 2:57 PM
  1. 1:26

    They Take Unclaimed Ashes To The Ganga

36 comments

  • Sammie A.
    26 minutes

    Guys cover your nose first!

  • Krishna M.
    an hour

    God bless

  • Aman P.
    an hour

    God bless you both. Praying for your safety

  • Nigel S.
    2 hours

    that is a wonderfully kind thing to do

  • Indira B.
    2 hours

    Blessings to you both keep safe

  • Abuana G.
    2 hours

    May God bless you all ...

  • Elvis V.
    2 hours

    God bless you all. Stay blessed

  • Sasha K.
    2 hours

    God bless you two....

  • Ekta A.
    2 hours

    Hats off🙏🙏🙏

  • Ishant S.
    2 hours

    🙏

  • Meenu A.
    2 hours

    🙏🏻

  • Sumit S.
    3 hours

    This is dumb and not needed.

  • Rajib S.
    3 hours

    And then there are such type of people doing thankless job in such testing times. Don't know what to say. May God bless them !

  • Neelam J.
    3 hours

    You guys are doing great work

  • Satendra P.
    3 hours

    Waheguru ji

  • Jayanta C.
    3 hours

    Speechless, really.

  • Avantika B.
    3 hours

    God bless you both

  • Aadish S.
    3 hours

    So horrifying Gob give strength to u both and the organization

  • Naren M.
    3 hours

    🙏

  • Meera K.
    4 hours

    🙏 God Bless You

