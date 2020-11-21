back
They Were Quick To Defend Arnab Goswami But Not Me: Patricia Mukhim
The veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim spoke to Brut on why she resigned from the Editors Guild of India.
21/11/2020 5:27 AM
- 199.4K
- 2.4K
- 193
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
179 comments
Sourav D.3 hours
Well said mam, support from non-tribal
Varun L.15 hours
Fully support Patricia Ma’am here. The amount of discrimination and biases that non tribal people suffer in northeast is very severe, from being beaten up occasionally to absolute segregation in classrooms and other public spaces there has been tremendous amount of suffering inflicted upon them, all this while it was not being reported or it was just brushed under the carpet, but now because of social media this issues are coming out in the open. I urge all my non tribal brothers and sisters to fully express their views in the public so that people would be aware of the problem that they face on a daily basis here in northeast, share your pain and stories with us, let people know of all the trauma that you all had to go through, let all of us know the kind of injustice we have been doing towards our fellow citizens whether knowingly or unknowingly for such a long period of time, and for my fellow tribal brothers and sisters let us all come together to make northeast much more inclusive and loving region of the country, where all communities live in peace and harmony, where people rise above tribalism and crudeness. Unless we treat people from other states with kindness and acceptance what grounds do we have to raise the issues of discrimination we face in big cities of our country, in that case we would be called just plain hypocrites. Northeast can become a locus for inclusiveness and compassion because of our tribal culture which is so much integrated with Mother Nature which brings with it a kind of innocence, inclusiveness, simplicity and kindness but which will only be realised if we rise above our limited identity and accept our shared human identity.🙏🌏Patricia Mukhim
Kyllang S.15 hours
Down down Patricia Mukhim
Joseph M.17 hours
I for one, is absolutely in 💯% agreement with this respectable Ma'am Patricia Mukhim. She's truly a patriot.
Jerry S.2 days
It's a sad state of affair that this woman potrays the incident in a communal colour, she has been a pain for the tribals of Meghalaya, I wonder y from the Mukhim clan they haven't ostracise her...the incident she refers to was just a scuffle among young group of boys from different communities not specifically tribal boys who were being portrays as the main assaulters...what about the Khasi boy who was killed in Ichamati???till date we haven't heard a single word of protest from her about the incident..
Emma E.2 days
Don't trust this Hyprocrite!!!
Shyamu A.2 days
If I go by her words she is right....the question of region and tribe does not matter,being a civilized human being, it is a moral obligation to defend the truth....and I feel she was doing tat ...question is not abt I am right or you are right but what is right. .... ill treatment in any forms is against humanity and civilized world.....today it may be here but again tomorrow it may be somewhere else. Hence...right should be always supported and defended.....
Mawlong M.2 days
If a tribal boy hit a non tribal boy, or a non tribal boy hit a tribal boy she should mention their names from both comunity. Who did wrong n if the government did'nt take any action then she can go against the government why the government don'nt do anything.. why she mention tribals n nontribals.. n why she wanted to created hatret between two comunities..
Pajuh P.2 days
Bakwas idiot Shillong Times should band in Meghalaya for another few years.She is a liar.
Hin P.2 days
Thnks for being honest
Donlakador V.3 days
She never respect human being... she's only respected a Dkhar.
Bijoya S.3 days
I stand by you
Pynroiki T.3 days
She might be a khasi but not her generation make no mistake of that
Samuel C.3 days
Great courage madam. You stood upright when people of your profession stooped very low.
Madhava N.3 days
Arnab Proud Brave Son of India
Genghis G.3 days
Whatever c is or was ,but what c said in this article is a subject not to be tolerated
Paplu C.3 days
I support you,,,
Rajesh K.3 days
I really appreciate you Ma'am. We need more person like you in society who stands for rights.
Amanda L.3 days
I feel ma'am took her decision as a member of the Guild, it is wise too. But I think should also do some research on Ma'am Patricia, ethnocentrism is different and being human is on the other side and partiality is different. 🙏 I totally condemned on how they took on Arnab's act. I'm just a r. 🙏
Cade M.3 days
Similarity - both Arnab and Patricia are liars Difference - one is more popular than the other so🙉