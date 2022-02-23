back

They wished their teacher a melodious goodbye

♪ Tujhme rab dikhta hai ♪ A farewell to remember...

34 comments

  • Khekishe Y.
    3 hours

    So touching, may God bless the teacher and her loving students💖👍

  • Chumki B.
    7 hours

    My friend, proud of youu are really a good human being

  • Shazia A.
    9 hours

    Heat touching

  • Vishakha H.
    19 hours

    So emotional. Being a good teacher is really the greatest thing ever!! I remember a few teachers and whatever they taught me so clearly till date and the way it touched my life. There are a few teachers I never forget!! mam ❤️😍

  • Sirin G.
    21 hours

    Etaa dekh ♥️♥️

  • Preet D.
    a day

    Wow zindagi main kamaya to kya kamaya...neki....aur imandari.... Aur rishtey..I knw it,s really heart wrenching saying gud byes...tommorow I am going to do the same....silently...

  • Sanjib G.
    a day

    Aprasongik holeo likhte baddho hochhi age amader je sir madam ra poriyechen Tara protteke I pitrisulov abong matri sulov chilen tader farewell e prottek chatro chatri chokher jol e biday janiyechilo।tokhon kono media chilo na prochar er jonno। Jini chatro chatri der prokrito bhalobasben seta kau ke dekhabar proyojonn mone hoi darkar nei। Chatro chatri der bhalo basar tulonay nijer pryojon besi hole sekhane aktu besi mone hochhe na ki? Bisoy ta rationally chinta kora uchit।

  • Alok S.
    a day

    Moved to tears

  • Mitushi A.
    a day

    ये होती है ज़िंदगी की असल कमाई... So so so sweet n touching... 😍😍🌼🌼❤️❤️

  • Ghulam M.
    2 days

    ہمارے والدین ہمیں آسمان سے زمین پہ لائے اور ہمارے استاد نے ہمیں زمین سے آسمان تک پہنچا دیا۔

  • Mike P.
    2 days

    Bsdk Phari lakai pay dhiyan do ias bano deash sambalo😂🤣yaara may kia karoo kay chumdo

  • Brij D.
    2 days

    Guru shishya Parampara...

  • Mowmita D.
    2 days

    Seriously most respectful job in ths world

  • Yash P.
    2 days

    She must have been a great teacher..

  • Arunendu R.
    2 days

    Nice

  • Potnuru M.
    2 days

    Simply heart warming farewell 🤗

  • Ramesh K.
    2 days

    What a proud moment for the teacher..

  • Mohammed T.
    2 days

    Wish u all the best and good luck

  • Samjhauta T.
    2 days

    Great achievement

  • Manish M.
    2 days

    This our Sanatan culture.. Respecting Teachers... but soon Mamta Begum will make Beautiful Bengal... New Bangladesh where there will be forced conversion and killings of Hindus

