The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma
The mystery of Dadar's missing dog
When Modi slighted SP on terror track record
They wished their teacher a melodious goodbye
When a Mumbai couple's wedding went viral
Coach Dravid’s two cents on Saha saga
So touching, may God bless the teacher and her loving students💖👍
My friend, proud of youu are really a good human being
Heat touching
So emotional. Being a good teacher is really the greatest thing ever!! I remember a few teachers and whatever they taught me so clearly till date and the way it touched my life.
There are a few teachers I never forget!! mam ❤️😍
Etaa dekh ♥️♥️
Wow zindagi main kamaya to kya kamaya...neki....aur imandari.... Aur rishtey..I knw it,s really heart wrenching saying gud byes...tommorow I am going to do the same....silently...
Aprasongik holeo likhte baddho hochhi age amader je sir madam ra poriyechen Tara protteke I pitrisulov abong matri sulov chilen tader farewell e prottek chatro chatri chokher jol e biday janiyechilo।tokhon kono media chilo na prochar er jonno। Jini chatro chatri der prokrito bhalobasben seta kau ke dekhabar proyojonn mone hoi darkar nei। Chatro chatri der bhalo basar tulonay nijer pryojon besi hole sekhane aktu besi mone hochhe na ki? Bisoy ta rationally chinta kora uchit।
Moved to tears
ये होती है ज़िंदगी की असल कमाई... So so so sweet n touching... 😍😍🌼🌼❤️❤️
ہمارے والدین ہمیں آسمان سے زمین پہ لائے
اور ہمارے استاد نے ہمیں زمین سے آسمان تک پہنچا دیا۔
Bsdk Phari lakai pay dhiyan do ias bano deash sambalo😂🤣yaara may kia karoo kay chumdo
Guru shishya Parampara...
Seriously most respectful job in ths world
She must have been a great teacher..
Nice
Simply heart warming farewell 🤗
What a proud moment for the teacher..
Wish u all the best and good luck
Great achievement
This our Sanatan culture.. Respecting Teachers... but soon Mamta Begum will make Beautiful Bengal... New Bangladesh where there will be forced conversion and killings of Hindus
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
34 comments
Khekishe Y.3 hours
So touching, may God bless the teacher and her loving students💖👍
Chumki B.7 hours
My friend, proud of youu are really a good human being
Shazia A.9 hours
Heat touching
Vishakha H.19 hours
So emotional. Being a good teacher is really the greatest thing ever!! I remember a few teachers and whatever they taught me so clearly till date and the way it touched my life. There are a few teachers I never forget!! mam ❤️😍
Sirin G.21 hours
Etaa dekh ♥️♥️
Preet D.a day
Wow zindagi main kamaya to kya kamaya...neki....aur imandari.... Aur rishtey..I knw it,s really heart wrenching saying gud byes...tommorow I am going to do the same....silently...
Sanjib G.a day
Aprasongik holeo likhte baddho hochhi age amader je sir madam ra poriyechen Tara protteke I pitrisulov abong matri sulov chilen tader farewell e prottek chatro chatri chokher jol e biday janiyechilo।tokhon kono media chilo na prochar er jonno। Jini chatro chatri der prokrito bhalobasben seta kau ke dekhabar proyojonn mone hoi darkar nei। Chatro chatri der bhalo basar tulonay nijer pryojon besi hole sekhane aktu besi mone hochhe na ki? Bisoy ta rationally chinta kora uchit।
Alok S.a day
Moved to tears
Mitushi A.a day
ये होती है ज़िंदगी की असल कमाई... So so so sweet n touching... 😍😍🌼🌼❤️❤️
Ghulam M.2 days
ہمارے والدین ہمیں آسمان سے زمین پہ لائے اور ہمارے استاد نے ہمیں زمین سے آسمان تک پہنچا دیا۔
Mike P.2 days
Bsdk Phari lakai pay dhiyan do ias bano deash sambalo😂🤣yaara may kia karoo kay chumdo
Brij D.2 days
Guru shishya Parampara...
Mowmita D.2 days
Seriously most respectful job in ths world
Yash P.2 days
She must have been a great teacher..
Arunendu R.2 days
Nice
Potnuru M.2 days
Simply heart warming farewell 🤗
Ramesh K.2 days
What a proud moment for the teacher..
Mohammed T.2 days
Wish u all the best and good luck
Samjhauta T.2 days
Great achievement
Manish M.2 days
This our Sanatan culture.. Respecting Teachers... but soon Mamta Begum will make Beautiful Bengal... New Bangladesh where there will be forced conversion and killings of Hindus