This 10-Year-Old Entrepreneur Is Also A Chef

She’s a baker, chef, entrepreneur... She’s also just 10 years old. Vinusha MK is the founder and CEO of Four Seasons Pastry.

09/27/2020 6:57 AM
  • 71.5k
  • 26

12 comments

  • Shambhavi D.
    3 hours

    kya yaaaar, get to it already I want cake

  • Tanya S.
    7 hours

    Peehu ko dikha yaar

  • Zarish N.
    21 hours

    the only 4 seasons imma go to

  • Mehak P.
    a day

    and here we are complaining about having to study

  • Ila M.
    2 days

    Vinusha is blessed with talents. Her parents deserve a lot credit for inspiring their daughter. Wishing vinusha a very successful and happy future. Waiting for her recipe book to be out.

  • Karishma S.
    2 days

    this should be amna

  • Farzana M.
    2 days

    hey 💁🙋

  • Nusrath K.
    2 days

    Wow

  • Theresa M.
    2 days

    Credit goes to the parents for encouraging and supporting their kid.

  • Vivansh J.
    2 days

    your new thing

  • Vinusha M.
    2 days

    Thank you

  • Brut India
    4 days

    This gifted child is a YouTube cooking star!

