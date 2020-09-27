back
This 10-Year-Old Entrepreneur Is Also A Chef
She’s a baker, chef, entrepreneur... She’s also just 10 years old. Vinusha MK is the founder and CEO of Four Seasons Pastry.
09/27/2020 6:57 AM
- 71.5k
- 821
- 26
12 comments
Shambhavi D.3 hours
kya yaaaar, get to it already I want cake
Tanya S.7 hours
Peehu ko dikha yaar
Zarish N.21 hours
the only 4 seasons imma go to
Mehak P.a day
and here we are complaining about having to study
Ila M.2 days
Vinusha is blessed with talents. Her parents deserve a lot credit for inspiring their daughter. Wishing vinusha a very successful and happy future. Waiting for her recipe book to be out.
Karishma S.2 days
this should be amna
Farzana M.2 days
hey 💁🙋
Nusrath K.2 days
Wow
Theresa M.2 days
Credit goes to the parents for encouraging and supporting their kid.
Vivansh J.2 days
your new thing
Vinusha M.2 days
Thank you
Brut India4 days
This gifted child is a YouTube cooking star!