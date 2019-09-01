back

This 4-year-old is a REAL superhero

Talk about a super kid! Instead of spending the pocket money his parents give him, this 4-year-old in the US is feeding the homeless — all while wearing a cape! ✊🏿 [Note: "allowance" = "pocket money".]

01/06/2019 7:02 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:29 PM
12 comments

  • Aditya N.
    01/09/2019 13:14

    He is an idiot who belongs out there in the fields picking cotton

  • Tejesh S.
    01/08/2019 18:54

    Definitely he will become president of US in future 🥰

  • Pallavita N.
    01/07/2019 09:59

    Such a gem of a kid💖❣ God bless

  • Valpuia V.
    01/06/2019 18:32

    Wonderful!!

  • Brittney H.
    01/06/2019 17:59

    Adorable sweet baby!!!!!

  • Sonya S.
    01/06/2019 17:35

    Awwww 🤗🤗🤗🤗

  • Mirza S.
    01/06/2019 13:18

    Born Superhero....💪

  • Tiphaine P.
    01/06/2019 12:23

    première mission de griff

  • Vishal B.
    01/06/2019 09:38

    real hero

  • Sai M.
    01/06/2019 09:12

    This boy is a gem As far as I remember I started talking at the age of 4 Incredible stuff!

  • Rajeshwari S.
    01/06/2019 09:09

    So cute 😘😘 god bless you dear

  • Alice H.
    01/06/2019 08:32

    You are great...keep up your work. Maybe some of these adults can learn from you. God Bless you are a wonder boy. Walk

