back
This 4-year-old is a REAL superhero
Talk about a super kid! Instead of spending the pocket money his parents give him, this 4-year-old in the US is feeding the homeless — all while wearing a cape! ✊🏿 [Note: "allowance" = "pocket money".]
01/06/2019 7:02 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:29 PM
- 28.4k
- 542
- 15
12 comments
Aditya N.01/09/2019 13:14
He is an idiot who belongs out there in the fields picking cotton
Tejesh S.01/08/2019 18:54
Definitely he will become president of US in future 🥰
Pallavita N.01/07/2019 09:59
Such a gem of a kid💖❣ God bless
Valpuia V.01/06/2019 18:32
Wonderful!!
Brittney H.01/06/2019 17:59
Adorable sweet baby!!!!!
Sonya S.01/06/2019 17:35
Awwww 🤗🤗🤗🤗
Mirza S.01/06/2019 13:18
Born Superhero....💪
Tiphaine P.01/06/2019 12:23
première mission de griff
Vishal B.01/06/2019 09:38
real hero
Sai M.01/06/2019 09:12
This boy is a gem As far as I remember I started talking at the age of 4 Incredible stuff!
Rajeshwari S.01/06/2019 09:09
So cute 😘😘 god bless you dear
Alice H.01/06/2019 08:32
You are great...keep up your work. Maybe some of these adults can learn from you. God Bless you are a wonder boy. Walk