This 80-Year-Old Is Lifting Passengers’ Bags For Free

He may be 80, but he carries the luggage of hardpressed Shramik train passengers for free. Meet Mujibullah Rehman from Lucknow.

06/02/2020 3:57 PM
127 comments

  • Basavaraj I.
    4 days

    He is real Hindustani,

  • Salamuddin D.
    4 days

    Great job

  • Areena E.
    5 days

    Sadqa madad ka..may Allah accept

  • Furkan A.
    5 days

    It's power of imaan

  • Poonam Y.
    5 days

    Service of humanity.....

  • Mohammad S.
    5 days

    Great

  • Venkataraman S.
    5 days

    Wow good work but be careful of getting infected cameramen should give ppe mask sanitizer people volunteer to this person

  • Guru G.
    6 days

    Kapdo Se Pehchan Lena

  • Swati L.
    6 days

    Great job

  • Aliya B.
    6 days

    Doing a nobel job Allah bless

  • Pempa B.
    6 days

    Real son of God. Thanks to you bhai jan.🌹🌹🌹💐

  • Amirth R.
    6 days

    Nice man...

  • Khan G.
    6 days

    Lynching kar dena inka bhi

  • Varsha V.
    6 days

    May he get all the happiness, good health and prosperity in life! He deserves only the best!

  • Tp R.
    6 days

    Good Muslim sir

  • Jaswant S.
    6 days

    Hero of charbagh station.Lucknow city of Nawab and tahjib.Lucknow is famous for Aminabad and Hazrat ganj. Hazrat gang had a very famous chhat shop chodury chaat. But must be great changed.

  • Tejinder S.
    6 days

    You are great sir ji

  • Asha S.
    6 days

    Good job beautiful.

  • Lalita E.
    6 days

    God bless you .Staysafe and blessed always .

  • Brut India
    6 days

    In another heartwarming act of kindness, these Shramik train passengers received food and water from people of a Bihar town: