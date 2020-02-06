This 80-Year-Old Is Lifting Passengers’ Bags For Free

The Kerala Snakebite “Murder”
Basavaraj I.4 days
He is real Hindustani,
Salamuddin D.4 days
Great job
Areena E.5 days
Sadqa madad ka..may Allah accept
Furkan A.5 days
It's power of imaan
Poonam Y.5 days
Service of humanity.....
Mohammad S.5 days
Great
Venkataraman S.5 days
Wow good work but be careful of getting infected cameramen should give ppe mask sanitizer people volunteer to this person
Guru G.6 days
Kapdo Se Pehchan Lena
Swati L.6 days
Great job
Aliya B.6 days
Doing a nobel job Allah bless
Pempa B.6 days
Real son of God. Thanks to you bhai jan.🌹🌹🌹💐
Amirth R.6 days
Nice man...
Khan G.6 days
Lynching kar dena inka bhi
Varsha V.6 days
May he get all the happiness, good health and prosperity in life! He deserves only the best!
Tp R.6 days
Good Muslim sir
Jaswant S.6 days
Hero of charbagh station.Lucknow city of Nawab and tahjib.Lucknow is famous for Aminabad and Hazrat ganj. Hazrat gang had a very famous chhat shop chodury chaat. But must be great changed.
Tejinder S.6 days
You are great sir ji
Asha S.6 days
Good job beautiful.
Lalita E.6 days
God bless you .Staysafe and blessed always .
