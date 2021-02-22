back
This Acid Attack Survivor Has Helped Hundreds Of People
Pragya Singh was attacked with acid just 12 days after getting married. She is now helping fellow survivors rebuild their lives. She spoke to Brut about how her life changed after a fateful night in 2006.
22/02/2021 4:37 PM
- 489.4K
- 5.2K
- 224
And even more
- 3:02
Le vaccin contre le papillomavirus n'est pas qu'une affaire de femmes
- 6:25
Une vie : Viola Davis
- 3:34
Jouissance Club : la dessinatrice Jüne Plã échange avec l'une de ses abonnées
- 4:10
Si j'étais père dans le monde en 2020
- 3:46
Condamnée pour avoir nommé trop de femmes : le coup de gueule d'Anne Hidalgo
- 7:58
Une vie : Scarlett Johansson
210 comments
Payal A.7 hours
👍
Arjun K.9 hours
You're beautiful ❤️
Rita S.9 hours
Hats off. You are a brave woman. Congratulations
Uma H.10 hours
Great ma'am
Minakshi B.10 hours
More power to you❤️
Mia W.10 hours
Acid should be ban in india. There are so many acid attack in that country....
Lovecy S.11 hours
Hello ladies/ girls👭 Agar aapne marriage/children👩👧👧 and other kisi reason se job quit kar di hai or aap housewife/student hai and apni pocket money khud earn karna chahte hai,apne dreams poora karna chahte hai bina apne daily routine ko disturb kiye than I'm offering You an opportunity to earn 6,000₹ to 60,000₹ or more by working 2 or 3 hrs.per day. Get assured gifts 🎁,foreign trips ✈and cash awards 💵 and many more....U just need a smart phone📱...My life totally changed within a year.So what r u waiting for.....just inbox me "interested" I'm here to help u......Make a change in ur life Message me on my whatsapp no.9971349482
Solvy L.11 hours
Sickening and sad
Ritha S.12 hours
If a girl no like that man..they throw acid and raped ...if the man no like that women ..any women nvr throw acid to that guy..if the women forcing man to love..still women get bad name as a prositute.so why always women become victim..and why ppl always blame women only..whatever man do mistake.How they gt acid...feel to smashed the man spoil ladies life.
Abdullah S.12 hours
All the acid attack survivor are true legend. You inspired us to live life with courage . Huge Respect for All the women. May Almighty bless you all. A law must be passed against acid attack .
Minal S.12 hours
Don't make acid available for common man...
Shasmitashini K.13 hours
OMG so pity
Hema P.14 hours
Beautiful heart ❤️❤️❤️
Syed D.14 hours
Sad
Gaurav P.14 hours
A will a way a reply in style....
Safoora M.15 hours
There should be a law where the perpetrators receive the same crime that they committed.. just 10 times worse.
Thakur A.15 hours
Such a coward man he must be. # stay strong dear Pragya.... love to you😘
Vineeta S.15 hours
प्रज्ञा के हौसले को सलाम।
Sanchita S.15 hours
😞
Pragati S.15 hours
Hatts of to the man who stands by her