This Acid Attack Survivor Inspired A Deepika Padukone Film
The first look is out from Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak. In it, Padukone will play an acid attack survivor. Here is the real story of Laxmi Agarwal, the woman behind the film. 🎥💪
03/26/2019 9:07 AMupdated: 03/26/2019 10:35 AM
Shyam S.09/24/2019 07:11
ऐसिड फैंकने वाले कभी ईन्सान नहीं हौ सकते ये समाज के वे नासूर है जिन्है जितने दिन जीवित रहै उतने दिन मातृशक्ति के साथ ऐसा करते रहैंगे आवश्यक्ता है कि ऐसे विभत्स कार्य करने वालों को वही सज़ा दी जावे जो उन्होंने मातृशक्ति को दी दुखद 😭
Shubhajit G.07/28/2019 16:28
O mi god . So sad.
Parameswar S.05/21/2019 15:18
Oh god plz plz stop this...
Renata C.04/28/2019 03:54
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HY5YlJ3qLnM&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1vCY3QQZsDaX0jC3MAV08PABVygplaBiPBkbxpLbIRScO6b05IRPiGnkE
Renata C.04/28/2019 03:54
https://www.facebook.com/renata.costadealmeida.90
Aparna M.04/24/2019 09:12
eta dekh..
Sabit D.04/21/2019 08:01
https://youtu.be/O06VY03Jbhk
Anshu S.04/21/2019 05:02
Jo aisha krta h uspe bhi acid fekna chahiye tab pta chalega ki dard kya hota hai
Mohammadsameer D.04/20/2019 18:06
Its rapistan
Paramjeet K.04/19/2019 18:36
Waheguru ji
Taniya B.04/18/2019 08:23
dakho yeh Hum bola tha na marriage proposal reject kiya Isliya acid feka dakhlo
Soma C.04/17/2019 09:44
Alok..laxmi so lovely kapal
Lhamu B.04/17/2019 05:29
Parishma Chettri
Laxman B.04/17/2019 03:45
Brave girl
Saikat J.04/16/2019 06:46
Pathetic situation for a woman..
Śhïvåńk Ś.04/15/2019 14:19
If the beauty all u have in the ugly all u are ...!
Abhijit A.04/15/2019 07:32
I was so full of gratitude n awe for this man Alok Dixit..but to learn of he walking out of laxmis life after their baby was born..is a shock...highly demotivating.... Sure must hv shattered Laxmi more than even the real acid...God do you watch human agony or is this universe just moving..
Sandhya S.04/15/2019 05:21
Bang on for the real hero
Deepa K.04/14/2019 08:59
can't wait
Rashi B.04/14/2019 07:52
Brave lady..GBU