This amputee's shop was demolished... or was it?

He said his shop was demolished after communal violence in Khargone. And then he said this...

19/04/2022 5:34 PM
  • 42.1K
  • 56

53 comments

  • Rameek A.
    4 hours

    Some sick minded people posting laughing emojis for his agony, what a shame..

  • Obaid U.
    4 hours

    Shameless MP government officials

  • Rosie H.
    a day

    How can he pelt stones, that poor man..hes a double amputee..this seems political. Idk..

  • Hasnain A.
    a day

    India under terrorist regime

  • Muzamil U.
    a day

    Very painful to see who are laughing on the loss of this poor man. Imagine if you loss your life assets, than what will happen?

  • Zohaib S.
    a day

    ALLAH pak ka kehar inpe barsega jald inshaALLAH bht jald

  • M. S.
    a day

    Bsdko iske to hath bhi nhi the 😡😡

  • Ashi R.
    2 days

    Killing Muslims and wiping their houses is legal and all of suden all houses belonging to Muslims become illegal what a coincidence bravo but to defend theirselves with stones is a kind of bad act what a shame Bravooo indians Bravo shame on ur so called secular country .

  • پرے م.
    2 days

    Kisi nay kaha tha inn ko agr app kitna b desh bakhti dekhawo to b tum par zulum hoga pr yeh nahi manay ab bogtoo

  • Gaurav S.
    2 days

    Aao secularism badai 😎😎

  • Roddur A.
    2 days

    Yeh nikalo priyanka pate ko.

  • Jawahar B.
    2 days

    BJP IT cell is now trying to targeting brut india, these idiots are working hard for the masters survival not realising their demise sooner or later.

  • Rehaz B.
    2 days

    I sincerely pity that lady municipal officer for her lies, lady fear the day when you will be brought to account.

  • Rishi G.
    2 days

    This all act is done by politicians why make others suffer

  • DrRishi D.
    2 days

    Nice try Brut

  • Vivek N.
    2 days

    He deserves Justice

  • Anup S.
    2 days

    Tomorrow if he builds his house in front of Brut editors home ...will the Brut editor sit and do nothing ...what is the problem...if encroachments are not removed cities already under pressure will be unlivable....it's nothing to do with religion .

  • Rohan G.
    3 days

    Video made for emotional victim card

  • Gunjan B.
    3 days

    Haan naa haan naa...chal kya raha he bey!

  • Sudhir M.
    3 days

    Madhya Pradesh government has done good job.. 👍

