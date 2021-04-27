back
This Auto Driver Will Take You To The Hospital For Free
If you face a medical emergency in Ranchi, Ravi Aggarwal will take you to the hospital for free in his auto-rickshaw.
27/04/2021 2:57 PM
- 55.7K
- 2.2K
- 82
- 1:57
This Auto Driver Will Take You To The Hospital For Free
- 4:06
Worried About Your Loved Ones? A Checklist To Help
- 3:41
Watch This Family's Inspiring Journey With Autism
- 4:22
From A Tripura Village To Walking The Ramp
- 3:06
Two Entrepreneurs On A Mission To Make Fashion Sustainable
- 3:28
3 Real Climate Change Stories In India
75 comments
Arshiya K.5 hours
A huge respect to you .. we all should only do this ,help others
Nilakshi T.6 hours
God bless you
فردوس ا.11 hours
Free kashmir
Sarojani N.14 hours
Salute to you
Ritu B.18 hours
True Hero
Subham G.20 hours
Love you bhai .. Ranchi need more ravi agarwal ..
Jahnny I.21 hours
What a great work brother GOD BLESS YOU ALOT
Manju R.21 hours
God bless you
MOhid S.a day
You’re the man Ravi!
Rishav B.a day
We’re a nation of some really driven, noble and capable people, and a lot of simply misguided people. Unfortunately we have almost never had prolonged and capable leadership
Meeta D.a day
Instead of following film stars we should follow these heroes. God bless them
Mussarat G.a day
Hats off to Ravi & lots of prayers from Pakistan____I wish I could do something helpful like Ravi if I was in India.
Mya T.a day
Respect 🙏
VS M.a day
Heros during virus emergencies.
Pramod B.a day
The real hero!
Farhan A.a day
Hats off to you bro
Hassan I.a day
True heroes of India... not like heartless, selfish Celebrities And Sportsperson. God Bless you Brother!!!
Julie F.a day
God bless 🙏
Shobha S.a day
God bless u Ravi. Hope more come forward to help people 🙏🙏
Kushal S.a day
Super rich !!