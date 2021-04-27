back

This Auto Driver Will Take You To The Hospital For Free

If you face a medical emergency in Ranchi, Ravi Aggarwal will take you to the hospital for free in his auto-rickshaw.

27/04/2021 2:57 PM
  • 55.7K
  • 82

Changing India

  1. 1:57

    This Auto Driver Will Take You To The Hospital For Free

  2. 4:06

    Worried About Your Loved Ones? A Checklist To Help

  3. 3:41

    Watch This Family's Inspiring Journey With Autism

  4. 4:22

    From A Tripura Village To Walking The Ramp

  5. 3:06

    Two Entrepreneurs On A Mission To Make Fashion Sustainable

  6. 3:28

    3 Real Climate Change Stories In India

75 comments

  • Arshiya K.
    5 hours

    A huge respect to you .. we all should only do this ,help others

  • Nilakshi T.
    6 hours

    God bless you

  • فردوس ا.
    11 hours

    Free kashmir

  • Sarojani N.
    14 hours

    Salute to you

  • Ritu B.
    18 hours

    True Hero

  • Subham G.
    20 hours

    Love you bhai .. Ranchi need more ravi agarwal ..

  • Jahnny I.
    21 hours

    What a great work brother GOD BLESS YOU ALOT

  • Manju R.
    21 hours

    God bless you

  • MOhid S.
    a day

    You’re the man Ravi!

  • Rishav B.
    a day

    We’re a nation of some really driven, noble and capable people, and a lot of simply misguided people. Unfortunately we have almost never had prolonged and capable leadership

  • Meeta D.
    a day

    Instead of following film stars we should follow these heroes. God bless them

  • Mussarat G.
    a day

    Hats off to Ravi & lots of prayers from Pakistan____I wish I could do something helpful like Ravi if I was in India.

  • Mya T.
    a day

    Respect 🙏

  • VS M.
    a day

    Heros during virus emergencies.

  • Pramod B.
    a day

    The real hero!

  • Farhan A.
    a day

    Hats off to you bro

  • Hassan I.
    a day

    True heroes of India... not like heartless, selfish Celebrities And Sportsperson. God Bless you Brother!!!

  • Julie F.
    a day

    God bless 🙏

  • Shobha S.
    a day

    God bless u Ravi. Hope more come forward to help people 🙏🙏

  • Kushal S.
    a day

    Super rich !!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.