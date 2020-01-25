back

This Barber Shop In Tamil Nadu Is Also A Mini Library

This barber has turned the page on haircuts. Read a book, get a discount at his salon. 👏👏

01/25/2020 10:57 AM
  • 94.2k
  • 79

Changing India

69 comments

  • Santosh A.
    10 hours

    All creative news from South ..what is north doing ??

  • Danish K.
    14 hours

    bohot he naya chiz

  • Emile A.
    17 hours

    Yaan Petra inbam peruga ivvaiyagam. Great idea.

  • Aditya N.
    18 hours

    this is why I talk about the disproportionate amount of good boys in South india.

  • Jaideep P.
    18 hours

    Gr8 initiative! Books r ur friend!

  • Debasree G.
    18 hours

    Hats off sir

  • Sunil K.
    a day

    Bah

  • Prakash C.
    a day

    Innovative idea

  • Venkateswarlu K.
    2 days

    nice job and dedication in encouraging study of books. avoid cell phone

  • Shaktiprabhagargee M.
    2 days

    Hats off!!! What parents couldn't, he could..kudos

  • Sanjeev T.
    2 days

    bhaiya

  • Manas R.
    2 days

    Something new for new generation....👍👍👍

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Public library reopens in Hyderabad after two decades, thousands of books restored: https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/hyderabad/2020/jan/24/hyderabads-nizamat-jung-library-to-re-open-after-2-decades-2093773.html

  • Bhagya L.
    2 days

    Devine barber

  • Rahul N.
    2 days

    Great job..and very good idea...

  • John P.
    2 days

    I hope he is very successful

  • John P.
    2 days

    wHAT A WONDERFUL IDEA

  • Jasmine S.
    2 days

    Amazing! Absolutely amazing! Loved the idea and the concept!

  • Nitesh K.
    2 days

    👍

  • Elisabeth W.
    3 days

    Beautiful idea. Reading is freedom. 🙏🏽