This Barber Shop In Tamil Nadu Is Also A Mini Library

This barber has turned the page on haircuts. Read a book, get a discount at his salon. 👏👏
69 comments
Santosh A.10 hours
All creative news from South ..what is north doing ??
Danish K.14 hours
bohot he naya chiz
Emile A.17 hours
Yaan Petra inbam peruga ivvaiyagam. Great idea.
Aditya N.18 hours
this is why I talk about the disproportionate amount of good boys in South india.
Jaideep P.18 hours
Gr8 initiative! Books r ur friend!
Debasree G.18 hours
Hats off sir
Sunil K.a day
Bah
Prakash C.a day
Innovative idea
Venkateswarlu K.2 days
nice job and dedication in encouraging study of books. avoid cell phone
Shaktiprabhagargee M.2 days
Hats off!!! What parents couldn't, he could..kudos
Sanjeev T.2 days
bhaiya
Manas R.2 days
Something new for new generation....👍👍👍
Brut India2 days
Public library reopens in Hyderabad after two decades, thousands of books restored: https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/hyderabad/2020/jan/24/hyderabads-nizamat-jung-library-to-re-open-after-2-decades-2093773.html
Bhagya L.2 days
Devine barber
Rahul N.2 days
Great job..and very good idea...
John P.2 days
I hope he is very successful
John P.2 days
wHAT A WONDERFUL IDEA
Jasmine S.2 days
Amazing! Absolutely amazing! Loved the idea and the concept!
Nitesh K.2 days
👍
Elisabeth W.3 days
Beautiful idea. Reading is freedom. 🙏🏽