This Biker Just Paid Rs. 23,000 In Traffic Fines

Yes, the new traffic laws are for real. This man in Gurugram says the fine he paid was more than the cost of his two-wheeler. 😱
Kiran C.12/04/2019 08:27
Without helmet and documents his fine is justified.
Pranshu D.11/28/2019 19:53
Despite this, I see most of the bikers in Tier 2 Prime cities simply don't bother wearing any helmet or seatbelt! Brainless creeps who don't wish to protect their face, hair and head while driving for some very strange reason
Prajwal S.11/28/2019 10:11
In most countries you will be in prison for all the violations he described 🙄🙄
Romawia H.10/01/2019 09:28
How about, you carry all your document and wear a helmet, sure easier than paying 23000 wouldn't it 😂🤣
Pranshu B.10/01/2019 00:16
Pranshu B.10/01/2019 00:10
And how about your value? Aren’t you worth anything?
Aniket B.09/30/2019 18:55
It is wrong if ur not wearing helmet not carrying document without license wat else u want govt to felicitate uh
Sunil H.09/30/2019 14:54
The fines are high but when u go to the respected ones with ur original thing they will scrap the high fines and only charge rs.100.
Pushpa M.09/28/2019 17:22
Very good such stringent traffic rules are very necessary on the Indian roads for safe driving. People will drive more responsibly now.
Vishwas D.09/27/2019 08:35
Good he was fined... its high time people realized how important road safety is. Galti on purpose should be heavily fined for sure.
Lionel O.09/27/2019 05:15
Good get over it!! Follow the traffic rules
Soumik D.09/21/2019 10:15
Sahi kiya police ne
Soumik D.09/21/2019 10:14
ab aapne documents nahi leke ghumoge toh case khaoge
Pankaj J.09/21/2019 10:03
Thank you Nitin Gadkari Saheb for increasing the fines for flouting motor vehicle rules. This has definitely brought down the number of people who break the rules. Request you to start penalising the local municipal corporations, road maintenance departments, police officials for damaged/broken roads, open manholes, broken walls on gutters, non-functional signals. The minimum penalty must be above Rs. 1 lakh. In Delhi, challan DTC & cluster buses (orange coloured) for brazenly jumping signals.
Honey S.09/21/2019 08:27
ਬਾਕੀ ਪੈਸੈ ਕਦੋ ਦੇਣੇ ਨੇ...15000.ਸਕੁਟਰੀ ਦਾ .ਬਾਕੀ ਵੀ ਦੇਣੇ ਪੈਨ ਗੈ
Siddharth G.09/21/2019 01:57
15 din milte h bhai court me paper show karne k liye Helmet ka hoga bad Baki sabke papers show kar dena Ye b rule h
Souraj S.09/20/2019 19:57
Scooty bohut spacious hota h.. He should have carry all thke documents with him.. Zahir si baat h.. Tum without papers drive karoge fir helmet v utar doge.. Challan v nhi doge.. Q bhai??!!
Ashish S.09/20/2019 19:56
What is the problem in following simple traffic rules... This video is made with a hidden agenda and we understand that so stop doing this in the name of journalism because you are not journalist, you are presstitutes.. have I made myself clear?? Don't think that you are a opinion maker...
Sarthak D.09/20/2019 19:54
Document ghar pe rakhne ki cheej he kya... Ajib chu* he bhai.. Or helmet utara hi q.. Pehle hi utaar deta hu.. Abe tu he kaun.. Jo utaar diya pehle hi