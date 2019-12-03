back
This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All
The fall in India’s GDP growth may have made global headlines. But a member of India’s governing party just declared that GDP numbers will serve no real purpose in the future.😑
12/03/2019 2:25 PM
- 61.4k
- 741
- 399
355 comments
Muhammed M.6 days
Send him sea to catch fish without boats
Zahra S.7 days
Saale gawaar GDP ka upogh tum gadho ko samjhega bhi nahi . Reason why we shd elect literate MP n not jerks.
Ranveer R.12/10/2019 20:45
Just abolished the current currency system get back to commodity exchange system .this helps our frammer ....
Vilas K.12/10/2019 14:53
His name is forwarded for Nobel Prize in ecnomics
Joseph P.12/09/2019 17:27
You are also useless fellow like your useless speech... You may be right that already your boss has destroyed our economy and what will be future??? Surely there will no thing called d GDP...
Mohamed S.12/08/2019 04:23
How about the innocent life’s of the Kashmiris ? They are important...
Satbir S.12/07/2019 17:25
Bjp ko ek book likhni chahiye definition of economic terms n finance minister Ko president bana do
Prashant K.12/07/2019 11:35
Dumbfocks of modi gang
Geetchandra S.12/07/2019 07:51
Walking downhill course is easy and comfortable but not that way if you climb it up.
Akhil K.12/07/2019 02:14
Atleast now e should understand how uneducated our politicians are. Where are their supporters now?
Mohammed G.12/06/2019 16:00
joke of the day
Robin R.12/06/2019 12:26
There is no dearth of jokers!
Ashin F.12/06/2019 08:28
No brain therefore no education
Bidyananda N.12/06/2019 07:37
Omg why we study economic...no use base on these people ...
Dinesh K.12/06/2019 05:05
Wow.... No comments
Akash S.12/06/2019 03:53
Ganja phunk ke aaye ho kya bhaiyya ji?
Ayush C.12/05/2019 20:14
Khas vote dene se pahle logo ne party names ki jgah ...person qualification dekhi hoti toh asa hall ni hota desh ka
Michael L.12/05/2019 17:10
Bullshit
Nyarum T.12/05/2019 17:03
Stupid as fuck...
Afroz K.12/05/2019 16:33
Illiterate mp nonsense