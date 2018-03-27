back

This BJP Spokesman Mentioned Sridevi In An Unusual Context

This BJP spokesman made an unusual remark during a heated discussion about how central tax revenue should be divided among states.

03/27/2018 1:58 PM
  • 197.3k
  • 220

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

172 comments

  • Akash T.
    04/02/2018 11:10

    Yeah .... measuring tears in litres....yes ...20+ states would produce more tears than the 5 southern states

  • Shankar R.
    03/29/2018 11:16

    Who is this dung head?

  • Geetesh W.
    03/29/2018 08:52

    Utter Nonsense...

  • Swamy N.
    03/28/2018 18:25

    , Get a life, this troll page is not going to work for you...

  • Prashant K.
    03/28/2018 16:49

    Dumb fock

  • Sankar A.
    03/28/2018 14:04

    Our population is just 20 crores, the northern psycho murdering rape monkeys hav multiplied themselves to 1 billion+...South is screwd 😤😤😤😤

  • Amank V.
    03/28/2018 14:03

    bc sridevi mar gyi bhai uspe rajniti krege ab.... Bc yeh north or south wali line h kaha.... knse state m aake alag alag ho jate h btao jara

  • Sankar A.
    03/28/2018 13:58

    Soon we south indians will lose everything...Govt jobs, medical seats, our hard earned money, land and resources.. Wait and watch 😨😨😨😨

  • Sai P.
    03/28/2018 13:54

    look at this.

  • Anurag B.
    03/28/2018 13:27

    Lekin aaega to Modi hi...

  • Vishnu S.
    03/28/2018 13:23

    He's As dumb as his party. 🤣

  • DrBharath G.
    03/28/2018 13:14

    Wat an idiot?? Y is he comparing with sridevi s death. Full of lunatics sitting at the centre.

  • Raj E.
    03/28/2018 13:00

    Politics always in the favor of separation of nation.

  • NaMo B.
    03/28/2018 12:54

    Brut make a video of Cambridge Analytica U

  • Akham G.
    03/28/2018 12:44

    Lots of people criticised BJP but still voting for them.i don't understand?

  • Subhjeet B.
    03/28/2018 12:39

    , ,

  • Sufiyan P.
    03/28/2018 12:39

    Hats off to his hilarious comment, it can make any person to lol😂😂

  • Jaspreet S.
    03/28/2018 12:33

    I think some Northern states like punjab and Haryana along with affluent southern states should stop dispensing tax to centre unless their concerns are met.

  • Vibhanshu D.
    03/28/2018 12:33

    https://youtu.be/Fyj70ActFtw Selected in Kolkata Short Film Festival. Story of a pan seller, who is suffering from Kidney failure since years and still manages to smile and be the parent his family needs. Watch thjs inspiring story and know, why should u never give up and smile it through all. ❤

  • Umair M.
    03/28/2018 12:30

    😂😂