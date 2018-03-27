This BJP Spokesman Mentioned Sridevi In An Unusual Context

This BJP spokesman made an unusual remark during a heated discussion about how central tax revenue should be divided among states.
172 comments
Akash T.04/02/2018 11:10
Yeah .... measuring tears in litres....yes ...20+ states would produce more tears than the 5 southern states
Shankar R.03/29/2018 11:16
Who is this dung head?
Geetesh W.03/29/2018 08:52
Utter Nonsense...
Swamy N.03/28/2018 18:25
, Get a life, this troll page is not going to work for you...
Prashant K.03/28/2018 16:49
Dumb fock
Sankar A.03/28/2018 14:04
Our population is just 20 crores, the northern psycho murdering rape monkeys hav multiplied themselves to 1 billion+...South is screwd 😤😤😤😤
Amank V.03/28/2018 14:03
bc sridevi mar gyi bhai uspe rajniti krege ab.... Bc yeh north or south wali line h kaha.... knse state m aake alag alag ho jate h btao jara
Sankar A.03/28/2018 13:58
Soon we south indians will lose everything...Govt jobs, medical seats, our hard earned money, land and resources.. Wait and watch 😨😨😨😨
Sai P.03/28/2018 13:54
look at this.
Anurag B.03/28/2018 13:27
Lekin aaega to Modi hi...
Vishnu S.03/28/2018 13:23
He's As dumb as his party. 🤣
DrBharath G.03/28/2018 13:14
Wat an idiot?? Y is he comparing with sridevi s death. Full of lunatics sitting at the centre.
Raj E.03/28/2018 13:00
Politics always in the favor of separation of nation.
NaMo B.03/28/2018 12:54
Brut make a video of Cambridge Analytica U
Akham G.03/28/2018 12:44
Lots of people criticised BJP but still voting for them.i don't understand?
Subhjeet B.03/28/2018 12:39
, ,
Sufiyan P.03/28/2018 12:39
Hats off to his hilarious comment, it can make any person to lol😂😂
Jaspreet S.03/28/2018 12:33
I think some Northern states like punjab and Haryana along with affluent southern states should stop dispensing tax to centre unless their concerns are met.
Vibhanshu D.03/28/2018 12:33
https://youtu.be/Fyj70ActFtw Selected in Kolkata Short Film Festival. Story of a pan seller, who is suffering from Kidney failure since years and still manages to smile and be the parent his family needs. Watch thjs inspiring story and know, why should u never give up and smile it through all. ❤
Umair M.03/28/2018 12:30
😂😂