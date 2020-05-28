This Bridal Mask From Assam Is Simply 💯

The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd
236 comments
Rajan K.19 hours
Oh common wtf wait for the pandemic to slow down at least
Dipak D.a day
New fashion item.
Archi K.a day
I agree with sabhyasachi - they are offensive. It’s a freaking pandemic. Please spend that money somewhere else. And you can’t wait a year or so to get married. 🙄 Anyway, it’s a free country.
Jeetz Z.a day
Beechari
Neet M.a day
Gosh,,,style of lockdown due to corona
Kailashi A.2 days
Proud to be Indian. Lovely Marriage. Lord Shiva Bless you guys.
Arpit G.2 days
Utter dumb and stupid..
Tanya L.3 days
😂🤣😂🤣😂
Hanna M.4 days
Sabyaaschi makes sens..
Akhil K.4 days
Chutiyo log.
Chitrangada K.4 days
chinta nei ar solution pawa geche
Ambili G.5 days
I agree with Sabyasachi, they are obnoxious !
Rashmi S.6 days
How can she breathe through a pat silk mask... That too the pores are blocked with the motifs and design embroidery... And I have read that fabrics may not provide protection from viruses...
Goswami U.6 days
So nice to see Nirmala so beautiful as always. Glad that uncle could attend her wedding. Hope his soul will rest in peace now.
Baishakhi M.6 days
bhai shob char... Eita order kori... Best
Paulomi G.6 days
😁😁😁
Abhishek R.6 days
creativity Dekh Raha h.. 🤘😎
Nikunj N.7 days
If so much of precautions then quarantine before suhagraat, marriage or after... When, what i am puzzled ? Sorry couldn't stop laughing...
Khushboo A.7 days
new trends on the way 😷😁
Madiha I.06/01/2020 11:13
zainab