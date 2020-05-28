back

This Bridal Mask From Assam Is Simply 💯

Wear a mask, look good too! This Assam bride showed how it’s done. Thanks to Deekad Studios for the footage. 😯😯

05/28/2020 11:27 AM
  • 255.5k
  • 388

Portraits

  1. 2:02

    The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd

  2. 1:14

    Elderly Man In Hospital Tied By His Limbs

  3. 5:20

    Celeb Moms Kajol & Kareena Talk About Parenting

  4. 3:16

    Watch This Dog Being Rescued From A Well

  5. 3:08

    Cancer Survivor And Donor’s Heartwarming Friendship

  6. 1:55

    Skateboard Fever Bites 4-Year-Old In Lockdown

236 comments

  • Rajan K.
    19 hours

    Oh common wtf wait for the pandemic to slow down at least

  • Dipak D.
    a day

    New fashion item.

  • Archi K.
    a day

    I agree with sabhyasachi - they are offensive. It’s a freaking pandemic. Please spend that money somewhere else. And you can’t wait a year or so to get married. 🙄 Anyway, it’s a free country.

  • Jeetz Z.
    a day

    Beechari

  • Neet M.
    a day

    Gosh,,,style of lockdown due to corona

  • Kailashi A.
    2 days

    Proud to be Indian. Lovely Marriage. Lord Shiva Bless you guys.

  • Arpit G.
    2 days

    Utter dumb and stupid..

  • Tanya L.
    3 days

    😂🤣😂🤣😂

  • Hanna M.
    4 days

    Sabyaaschi makes sens..

  • Akhil K.
    4 days

    Chutiyo log.

  • Chitrangada K.
    4 days

    chinta nei ar solution pawa geche

  • Ambili G.
    5 days

    I agree with Sabyasachi, they are obnoxious !

  • Rashmi S.
    6 days

    How can she breathe through a pat silk mask... That too the pores are blocked with the motifs and design embroidery... And I have read that fabrics may not provide protection from viruses...

  • Goswami U.
    6 days

    So nice to see Nirmala so beautiful as always. Glad that uncle could attend her wedding. Hope his soul will rest in peace now.

  • Baishakhi M.
    6 days

    bhai shob char... Eita order kori... Best

  • Paulomi G.
    6 days

    😁😁😁

  • Abhishek R.
    6 days

    creativity Dekh Raha h.. 🤘😎

  • Nikunj N.
    7 days

    If so much of precautions then quarantine before suhagraat, marriage or after... When, what i am puzzled ? Sorry couldn't stop laughing...

  • Khushboo A.
    7 days

    new trends on the way 😷😁

  • Madiha I.
    06/01/2020 11:13

    zainab