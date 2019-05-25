back
This Candidate Was Inconsolable On Result Day
This independent candidate was reduced to tears when he first heard he got 5 votes. (He has 9 family members who could vote.) Watch till the end -- it has a happy ending!
05/25/2019 8:34 AM
829 comments
Inder P.06/26/2019 18:16
Bas kro.. kiu pagal ho jande ho.. koi cheema koi mukh manti koi sode wala..
Sanjit B.06/26/2019 17:07
O god
Harshad B.06/26/2019 15:40
लै वाईट
Prudhhvi R.06/26/2019 14:59
Amar Nath
Rakshith G.06/26/2019 10:54
Rohit Jainaa😂😂😂😅
Raju G.06/25/2019 16:50
Now every one back Home will convince him they voted for him..😂😂
Salfie A.06/25/2019 13:21
Very bad ur family members
Gaurav P.06/25/2019 05:31
Is news ki editing karne wale ko oscar diya jaye 🏆
Ishan K.06/25/2019 01:35
😂😂
Aparichit U.06/24/2019 10:30
😝
Shannon D.06/24/2019 09:30
How did he find out that only 5 people had voted for him?
Sunny D.06/24/2019 06:32
he got 852 votes.. It was early morning time when he gave interview at that time he just got 5 votes...
Maninder C.06/24/2019 04:58
smjhe
Raaz D.06/24/2019 04:54
MP election is big thing altogether. Should approach politics initiating with low level. However good luck with life. It is life & life happens to everyone❤ Stay strong👊
Davinder C.06/23/2019 15:20
ਹਾਹਾਹਾਹਾਾਹਾ balle o neetu shtra walya
Sandeep S.06/23/2019 13:30
Tanshan no lo agli var elakshan aan ge vir ji
King K.06/23/2019 03:01
Evm ne rula diya bhai ko
Sanjay K.06/23/2019 02:23
Aisa kabhi nahi ho sakta hai ki ghar ke log vote na de
Harshad C.06/22/2019 09:33
Evm me aisa hi hota hai....
Surjeet S.06/22/2019 06:15
Both mara hoya greeb naal yr ago when I was bles you