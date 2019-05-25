back

This Candidate Was Inconsolable On Result Day

This independent candidate was reduced to tears when he first heard he got 5 votes. (He has 9 family members who could vote.) Watch till the end -- it has a happy ending!

05/25/2019 8:34 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 1.4k

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

829 comments

  • Inder P.
    06/26/2019 18:16

    Bas kro.. kiu pagal ho jande ho.. koi cheema koi mukh manti koi sode wala..

  • Sanjit B.
    06/26/2019 17:07

    O god

  • Harshad B.
    06/26/2019 15:40

    लै वाईट

  • Prudhhvi R.
    06/26/2019 14:59

    Amar Nath

  • Rakshith G.
    06/26/2019 10:54

    Rohit Jainaa😂😂😂😅

  • Raju G.
    06/25/2019 16:50

    Now every one back Home will convince him they voted for him..😂😂

  • Salfie A.
    06/25/2019 13:21

    Very bad ur family members

  • Gaurav P.
    06/25/2019 05:31

    Is news ki editing karne wale ko oscar diya jaye 🏆

  • Ishan K.
    06/25/2019 01:35

    😂😂

  • Aparichit U.
    06/24/2019 10:30

    😝

  • Shannon D.
    06/24/2019 09:30

    How did he find out that only 5 people had voted for him?

  • Sunny D.
    06/24/2019 06:32

    he got 852 votes.. It was early morning time when he gave interview at that time he just got 5 votes...

  • Maninder C.
    06/24/2019 04:58

    smjhe

  • Raaz D.
    06/24/2019 04:54

    MP election is big thing altogether. Should approach politics initiating with low level. However good luck with life. It is life & life happens to everyone❤ Stay strong👊

  • Davinder C.
    06/23/2019 15:20

    ਹਾਹਾਹਾਹਾਾਹਾ balle o neetu shtra walya

  • Sandeep S.
    06/23/2019 13:30

    Tanshan no lo agli var elakshan aan ge vir ji

  • King K.
    06/23/2019 03:01

    Evm ne rula diya bhai ko

  • Sanjay K.
    06/23/2019 02:23

    Aisa kabhi nahi ho sakta hai ki ghar ke log vote na de

  • Harshad C.
    06/22/2019 09:33

    Evm me aisa hi hota hai....

  • Surjeet S.
    06/22/2019 06:15

    Both mara hoya greeb naal yr ago when I was bles you