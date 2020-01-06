back
This Child Gave Mumbai Small Relief From Covid-19
A one-month-old child recovered from Covid-19, offering a glimmer of hope for a Mumbai hospital bursting at the seams with patients. 👼
05/28/2020 2:14 PMupdated: 05/28/2020 2:18 PM
86 comments
Imran A.2 days
Doctors and nurses and other health staff are working very hard
Bindu G.6 days
🙏🙏
Zeeshan A.06/01/2020 03:56
Allah sub kay bacon ka Salamt rakhay
Manju V.05/31/2020 14:05
God bless you dr baby.
Krishna C.05/31/2020 05:32
আপনি ভাই সারা জীবন এই ভাবে বাচচাকে বুকে জরিযে রেখে সুস্থ ভাবে জীবন চালিয়ে যান।আপনার জন্য রইল অফুরন্ত শুভেচ্ছা ।বাচ্চাটির জন্য রইল বুক ভরা ভালোবাসা ।
Kamran R.05/31/2020 04:06
Allah swt, Bhagvan, Jesus, Vaheguru Bless You Champ 😘😘😘
Samiksha S.05/30/2020 03:11
May God bless you champ 🙏🙏🙏
Habee F.05/29/2020 20:09
Hatsoff to Doctors , Nurses, helpers Nd the Mother! God Bless..
Samuel A.05/29/2020 17:28
I can bet a dime, this child is not One Month old
Prachi G.05/29/2020 13:14
💙
Dola M.05/29/2020 12:58
God bless you baby
Rafath S.05/29/2020 12:56
Heartening news..God is Great
Vandana M.05/29/2020 12:46
God bless you.
Ranjeeta D.05/29/2020 11:39
But how did the child catch corona
Eric K.05/29/2020 11:38
God bless the child and all the medical personal
Sani B.05/29/2020 10:26
GOD BLESS INDIA ♥️🇮🇳
Sivan K.05/29/2020 10:18
🙏🙏🙏
Shanavas N.05/29/2020 09:50
Allahu akber
Abdul H.05/29/2020 09:49
The patients should clap for doctors and nurses instead of vice versa
Mirelle D.05/29/2020 09:30
God Bless the Doctors Nurses and all frontline caregivers along with her 🙏