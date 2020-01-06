back

This Child Gave Mumbai Small Relief From Covid-19

A one-month-old child recovered from Covid-19, offering a glimmer of hope for a Mumbai hospital bursting at the seams with patients. 👼

05/28/2020 2:14 PMupdated: 05/28/2020 2:18 PM
86 comments

  • Imran A.
    2 days

    Doctors and nurses and other health staff are working very hard

  • Bindu G.
    6 days

    🙏🙏

  • Zeeshan A.
    06/01/2020 03:56

    Allah sub kay bacon ka Salamt rakhay

  • Manju V.
    05/31/2020 14:05

    God bless you dr baby.

  • Krishna C.
    05/31/2020 05:32

    আপনি ভাই সারা জীবন এই ভাবে বাচচাকে বুকে জরিযে রেখে সুস্থ ভাবে জীবন চালিয়ে যান।আপনার জন্য রইল অফুরন্ত শুভেচ্ছা ।বাচ্চাটির জন্য রইল বুক ভরা ভালোবাসা ।

  • Kamran R.
    05/31/2020 04:06

    Allah swt, Bhagvan, Jesus, Vaheguru Bless You Champ 😘😘😘

  • Samiksha S.
    05/30/2020 03:11

    May God bless you champ 🙏🙏🙏

  • Habee F.
    05/29/2020 20:09

    Hatsoff to Doctors , Nurses, helpers Nd the Mother! God Bless..

  • Samuel A.
    05/29/2020 17:28

    I can bet a dime, this child is not One Month old

  • Prachi G.
    05/29/2020 13:14

    💙

  • Dola M.
    05/29/2020 12:58

    God bless you baby

  • Rafath S.
    05/29/2020 12:56

    Heartening news..God is Great

  • Vandana M.
    05/29/2020 12:46

    God bless you.

  • Ranjeeta D.
    05/29/2020 11:39

    But how did the child catch corona

  • Eric K.
    05/29/2020 11:38

    God bless the child and all the medical personal

  • Sani B.
    05/29/2020 10:26

    GOD BLESS INDIA ♥️🇮🇳

  • Sivan K.
    05/29/2020 10:18

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Shanavas N.
    05/29/2020 09:50

    Allahu akber

  • Abdul H.
    05/29/2020 09:49

    The patients should clap for doctors and nurses instead of vice versa

  • Mirelle D.
    05/29/2020 09:30

    God Bless the Doctors Nurses and all frontline caregivers along with her 🙏