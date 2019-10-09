back

This Common Product Is Making Indian Roads Tougher

You’d be surprised to know what these new Indian roads are made of.

10/09/2019 4:13 PMupdated: 10/09/2019 4:35 PM
  • 216.3k
  • 73

And even more

  1. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  2. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  3. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

  4. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  5. Delhi Hopes This Machine Will Solve Its Water Crisis

  6. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

59 comments

  • Vimal S.
    11/05/2019 10:38

    🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️👍👍👍

  • Vimal S.
    11/05/2019 04:01

    🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️👍👍👍

  • Karanam K.
    10/29/2019 08:06

    First close factory's who's preparing plastic item and producing plastic

  • Ankit G.
    10/27/2019 12:17

    But these roads can pass water inside the ground ?? Just a question comes after seen this video ...

  • Mahesh D.
    10/26/2019 19:16

    What's the name of the music track ?

  • MD F.
    10/26/2019 14:03

    Credit goes to ahmad khan 👍

  • Kodanda R.
    10/25/2019 05:19

    👍👍👍

  • Kunal K.
    10/24/2019 17:21

    Bhai brut Tu congi se bhakt kaise ban Gaya...😀

  • Ashok K.
    10/23/2019 15:34

    The friction between the plastic road and vehicles are not good during rain it causes skidding of vehicles sometimes lead to accident also..

  • Ashish N.
    10/23/2019 04:26

    They last twice as ordinary road, 🤣😂😂🤣😂😂😂😂our Indian ordinary road last 2 months at its peak

  • Palash N.
    10/22/2019 17:09

    aple swapne ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  • Nikhil V.
    10/21/2019 15:35

    Well done..

  • Pankaj F.
    10/20/2019 17:50

    Ist of this road made in .. ...

  • Vinod M.
    10/20/2019 08:22

    Puri video dikhao ki is ko ready karne se kitna dhua niklta h us jagah pe sas bhi nahi le sakte

  • Vinod M.
    10/20/2019 08:20

    Puri video dikhao

  • Demian A.
    10/18/2019 02:14

    What's surprising in this? People have been doing this from ages?

  • Indira L.
    10/13/2019 16:31

    But what about big pits on road🤔🤔🤔 does this material dissolve in rain water??

  • Venkata R.
    10/11/2019 16:53

    👍

  • Jyotsna R.
    10/11/2019 05:21

    Good job

  • Ayush T.
    10/10/2019 15:58

    ..