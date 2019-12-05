back

This Cop Went The Extra Mile To Ensure Safety of Women

Hardoi SP Alok Priydarshi made sure women employees of a hotel in his area did not return home at night alone.

12/05/2019 10:57 AM
337 comments

  • Phiak L.
    2 days

    Salute SP Saheb.. Need more such sensible and responsible Police Officers in our country.. He didn't wait for any incident to occur, his intervention might have in fact saved someone's life.. Work till 12 midnight for mere 7000 is totally unacceptable..

  • Amy A.
    3 days

    Even me our timing no coach, after 12 hrs duty I can't wait coach I want to go home fast. Every night I went by walk from hotel. But Goa is not like U.P I know it very well. Some people also sometimes they drop me. I like how you want to protect female. We respect you.

