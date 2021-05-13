back
This Delhi Man Is At The Crematorium Every Day
Jitender Singh Shunty helped strangers... when there was no one left to help them. He and his team have organised more than 2,000 funerals since the pandemic began.
13/05/2021 5:27 AM
75 comments
Varin A.3 hours
WAHEGURU JI
DrNeeti S.3 hours
शत शत नमन आपको
Archana S.7 hours
Brut India .. looks like only Hindus are dying. Complete shame on your part to show this. At least give some respect for the dead and the family who lost their loved ones. How is this kind of reporting solving the issue? Did you highlight how we Indian acted stupid and did not follow precautions. India is doing its best and people who are abusing government, nurses and doctors should be ashamed. Time to show some positive news and do something good for others. Rise above your religion, political beliefs to good for humanity.
Rani Y.9 hours
God bless you Sir
Prita A.10 hours
Speechless🙏🙏
Sunny D.13 hours
Great job🙏🙏
Amarjit K.13 hours
🙏
Chanda C.13 hours
Good bless you both g
Preeti W.14 hours
Manav seva parmo dharm... A person comes to this world with lot of love & leaves this world with so much dignity
Meena V.14 hours
🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️
Sudipta N.15 hours
People try to find God looking at sky or in temples...when we have them in neighborhood.
Jeet C.15 hours
Salute hai veer ji tuhanu🤲👏🙌
Hiral P.16 hours
God bless you all🙏🙏🙏
Dr P.16 hours
🙏
Ranjit M.17 hours
Great.job.sir
Jimmy C.18 hours
GOD BLESS U BRO 🙏
Megha M.18 hours
Thank god we have the Sikh community in India.. they are the real heroes ❤️
Mary C.18 hours
Sunil Y.19 hours
Nice work Dear Sir God bless you and your all friends, member s family
Pankaj P.19 hours
