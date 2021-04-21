back
This Doctor Struggled To Find A Bed In His Own Hospital
Dr. Manish Jangra from Delhi's RML Hospital says he had a tough time finding a bed there after testing positive for Covid-19. Watch him narrate his ordeal...
21/04/2021 4:27 PM
- 480K
- 4.7K
- 274
- 3:53
208 comments
Mayor M.11 minutes
Population Is Alarming... Stay Home For Your Own Safety... Don't Harm Nature ...Soon Or Later Nature Will Destroy Every Single Human Being
Suraj P.19 minutes
VIP lights hatwanay VIP culture nahi hatayga. 🚨
Vipin M.41 minutes
Very disappointing..
Shobhana S.an hour
Very disappointing..
Ritu H.an hour
Sad. It happens only in India. As per our population our medical system is not compatible. There's no space in hospitals. And evn now people are roaming without masks and enjoying evening walks. What can we do....inspite of being locked inside our homes. I just pray that things get bck to normal somehow😭
Pinky S.2 hours
Hello apne uss Kejriwal ko bolo. Bado badi batein karta hai
Juri K.2 hours
It's so sad...
Imran K.2 hours
Shame !
Sreenivas D.3 hours
politicians be like : troll against on him...as a anti national activist
Nirmal M.3 hours
O m g
Kunjal S.4 hours
He’s reading a script !
Bhagyashree B.4 hours
Is their anything spl with VIP's rather than Doctor's?
SalmanKhan P.4 hours
ये हाल है दिल्ही का यहां डॉ को अपने ही हॉस्पिटल में बेड नही मिलरहा
Koustav C.4 hours
This VIP culture ruining the country 👎
Shaikh M.5 hours
Very bad situation going on, no body want to save our Dr , where is busy pm , actually pm is nothing busy in election
Marja-Liisa S.5 hours
India has a long historic of discrimination, and it has not been much better now.
Deepa S.5 hours
Wasn't he vaccinated with second dose for covid
Anil S.5 hours
Brute AbsolutevTrauma
Bhawna N.5 hours
Doctors n nurses are our god n above all VIP
Hemantha L.5 hours
We want doctors like u than stupid politicians