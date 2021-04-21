back

This Doctor Struggled To Find A Bed In His Own Hospital

Dr. Manish Jangra from Delhi's RML Hospital says he had a tough time finding a bed there after testing positive for Covid-19. Watch him narrate his ordeal...

21/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 480K
  • 274

    This Doctor Struggled To Find A Bed In His Own Hospital

208 comments

  • Mayor M.
    11 minutes

    Population Is Alarming... Stay Home For Your Own Safety... Don't Harm Nature ...Soon Or Later Nature Will Destroy Every Single Human Being

  • Suraj P.
    19 minutes

    VIP lights hatwanay VIP culture nahi hatayga. 🚨

  • Vipin M.
    41 minutes

    Very disappointing..

  • Shobhana S.
    an hour

    Very disappointing..

  • Ritu H.
    an hour

    Sad. It happens only in India. As per our population our medical system is not compatible. There's no space in hospitals. And evn now people are roaming without masks and enjoying evening walks. What can we do....inspite of being locked inside our homes. I just pray that things get bck to normal somehow😭

  • Pinky S.
    2 hours

    Hello apne uss Kejriwal ko bolo. Bado badi batein karta hai

  • Juri K.
    2 hours

    It's so sad...

  • Imran K.
    2 hours

    Shame !

  • Sreenivas D.
    3 hours

    politicians be like : troll against on him...as a anti national activist

  • Nirmal M.
    3 hours

    O m g

  • Kunjal S.
    4 hours

    He’s reading a script !

  • Bhagyashree B.
    4 hours

    Is their anything spl with VIP's rather than Doctor's?

  • SalmanKhan P.
    4 hours

    ये हाल है दिल्ही का यहां डॉ को अपने ही हॉस्पिटल में बेड नही मिलरहा

  • Koustav C.
    4 hours

    This VIP culture ruining the country 👎

  • Shaikh M.
    5 hours

    Very bad situation going on, no body want to save our Dr , where is busy pm , actually pm is nothing busy in election

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    5 hours

    India has a long historic of discrimination, and it has not been much better now.

  • Deepa S.
    5 hours

    Wasn't he vaccinated with second dose for covid

  • Anil S.
    5 hours

    Brute AbsolutevTrauma

  • Bhawna N.
    5 hours

    Doctors n nurses are our god n above all VIP

  • Hemantha L.
    5 hours

    We want doctors like u than stupid politicians

