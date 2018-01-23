This Education Minister Thinks Evolution Should Not Be Taught In Schools

He maybe India's junior education minister. But he doesn't believe in evolution. Paging Ross Gellar.
3995 comments
Sankalp H.06/18/2018 21:51
Let me just take a good dump after this. I've swallowed enough for today!
Deepen S.06/18/2018 19:18
A country filled with so many smartass Darwin's. I ate chicken biryani last night, lemme know if that has hurt anyone's religious sentiments.
Dhiraj L.05/05/2018 04:15
Chutiye kitna maal mara
Devyani P.05/04/2018 06:13
Such ppl r education minister...🤣🤣🤣🤣
Shoaib I.04/04/2018 13:49
jai ho.
Cyrus M.03/28/2018 21:22
moron.
Robert L.03/12/2018 19:33
Koi Evolution ki Book iske muh paar maro yr!😂😂😂 Hadd hoti h! Aur isko Education Minister banaya kisne?😂😂😂
Bhasu S.03/03/2018 16:14
Susan
Rahul S.02/24/2018 09:19
Bhai Bas Ek baat bolunga..Jaise terrorists ka koi dharm nahin hota waise hi chutiyon ka bhi koi dharm nahin hota..😂😂
Murali K.02/21/2018 18:19
Kuchlog shurusehi akkalmand rehtehain, aur akkalmand rahenge 😂
Esmeralda O.02/21/2018 18:18
I don't either. God made man first not monkeys. But any one who believes that man came from an ape is an ape him self.hahaha.
Rahul B.02/18/2018 13:10
I mean seriously.... Who are this ppl and how do they survive such long🤯
Naveed Q.02/18/2018 11:20
please don't over interfere in the school curriculum. I'm sorry to say that govt have failed to bring qualitative change in the text books. We should understand that we are in a secular country, as by secularism definition introducing rationality in the minds of people is its aim.
Sachin C.02/18/2018 07:43
Lol we're so fucked
Kevin A.02/17/2018 18:56
FUCK YOU !! BJP
Darshan S.02/15/2018 12:22
Ross is offended 😂
Sumit S.02/15/2018 08:19
Matlab kuch bhi
Alex S.02/15/2018 05:56
I fear he may have read the back cover of the abbreviated version of the cliff notes in coming to his conclusion about a metamorphosis of ape into man.
Amar G.02/14/2018 08:45
Baffun.
Antarip M.02/14/2018 07:32
... New logic