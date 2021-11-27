This Engineer Is Soon Going To Be A Doctor

600 Vacancies, But Thousands Of Job Seekers
ঈশিতা র.2 hours
he is also going to be!
Salmatchi M.2 hours
Jobless people
Minal S.3 hours
Koi takkar ka nahi hai boss...
Roni G.3 hours
I also know one engineer he drives auto rickshaw now
Zachhing N.3 hours
Sharma ji ki beti dekho...... Doctor he, engineer he, aur ap ek dam bakvash.
Bikesh M.5 hours
"Why should I settle for something less?" She devalued other professions. When asked for marriage" she said Hai koi takkar ka?" Her ego has been boosted and no positive change.
Syeda F.6 hours
time to become an engineer 😝
Tuhina M.7 hours
I hope she finds peace after this !
Swarnaprava B.7 hours
padlo beta, doctor woctor bano, kya kar rahe hoooooo
Rimpi A.9 hours
...hv a look
Diksha P.9 hours
She will end up only being a professor
Swarada S.10 hours
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🥵🥵🥵😂😂😂😂
Harris Z.10 hours
:)
Gaurav J.11 hours
Had she read biology in her 11th-12th ? Because without that, she could not ne able to give Neet exam..isnt it?
Inspi N.11 hours
No one has a clear view of what's ahead ..we can find out a passion for things at 29 or 40 s or 50s doesn't matter ..age shouldn't be a factor holding you back to do things ..so many judgemental people here.. at the end of the day it's her life and she will be the one to live it..let her, the way she wants to !
Agnava M.12 hours
Yeh india hai bhai, yaha phle log engg. Krte hai phir sochte hai kya karenge. 😂
George G.12 hours
Waste of a valuable seat.. some poor kid could have got admission instead..
Ratik K.12 hours
Aise logon ki wajah se humare maa baap ki umeed jaagti hai -_-
Maliha H.15 hours
tui
Nida E.16 hours
It's not that big deal. I know many a people who took mbbs at 23 after enginnering graduation.