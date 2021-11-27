back

This Engineer Is Soon Going To Be A Doctor

India's top two career choices, engineering, and medicine, she's about to be done with both. 🤯

27/11/2021 8:27 AM
Portraits

294 comments

  • ঈশিতা র.
    2 hours

    he is also going to be!

  • Salmatchi M.
    2 hours

    Jobless people

  • Minal S.
    3 hours

    Koi takkar ka nahi hai boss...

  • Roni G.
    3 hours

    I also know one engineer he drives auto rickshaw now

  • Zachhing N.
    3 hours

    Sharma ji ki beti dekho...... Doctor he, engineer he, aur ap ek dam bakvash.

  • Bikesh M.
    5 hours

    "Why should I settle for something less?" She devalued other professions. When asked for marriage" she said Hai koi takkar ka?" Her ego has been boosted and no positive change.

  • Syeda F.
    6 hours

    time to become an engineer 😝

  • Tuhina M.
    7 hours

    I hope she finds peace after this !

  • Swarnaprava B.
    7 hours

    padlo beta, doctor woctor bano, kya kar rahe hoooooo

  • Rimpi A.
    9 hours

    ...hv a look

  • Diksha P.
    9 hours

    She will end up only being a professor

  • Swarada S.
    10 hours

    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🥵🥵🥵😂😂😂😂

  • Harris Z.
    10 hours

    :)

  • Gaurav J.
    11 hours

    Had she read biology in her 11th-12th ? Because without that, she could not ne able to give Neet exam..isnt it?

  • Inspi N.
    11 hours

    No one has a clear view of what's ahead ..we can find out a passion for things at 29 or 40 s or 50s doesn't matter ..age shouldn't be a factor holding you back to do things ..so many judgemental people here.. at the end of the day it's her life and she will be the one to live it..let her, the way she wants to !

  • Agnava M.
    12 hours

    Yeh india hai bhai, yaha phle log engg. Krte hai phir sochte hai kya karenge. 😂

  • George G.
    12 hours

    Waste of a valuable seat.. some poor kid could have got admission instead..

  • Ratik K.
    12 hours

    Aise logon ki wajah se humare maa baap ki umeed jaagti hai -_-

  • Maliha H.
    15 hours

    tui

  • Nida E.
    16 hours

    It's not that big deal. I know many a people who took mbbs at 23 after enginnering graduation.

