This Family’s Covid Story Will Leave You In Tears
Nausheen Khan faced her worst nightmare when she and her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. Watch her narrate the heartbreaking, inspiring story here. Special thanks to Tape A Tale for the footage.
07/05/2021 2:57 PM
344 comments
UmairaImran P.an hour
It's a big loss of elderly going ......no doubt ...but from beginning they try to make people understand they wont live much...we have to keep going look after ourselves ...this is what my Father in law also did.....while going he gave me lot suggestions I still have feelings that he would have lived more as such a important person...
Anees F.2 hours
Many people are right now going through this sort of pain. You need a lot of strength to bear it. At an age when these youngsters start settling in their lives, they are losing their elders and their strong support. My heart goes for them.
Fauzia S.2 hours
Allah protect us all. Our whole family recovered from covid from my 84 year old mother in law to my daughter in law. But my daughter lost her husband to covid. After 23 days of this her sister in law also passed away . And then another younger sister in law with her 12 year old son. Imagine a mother and father who lost 3 children and a grand child.
Isi I.3 hours
Hajira C.3 hours
Rahid3 hours
Nurul H.3 hours
Allaha hifazath kare humeh aur kayenath muslalman bhai behen ko🤲 ameen
Bandana S.3 hours
Naaz S.3 hours
The last lines made me cry....corona mein marne wale shahid hai and shahido k janaze ghar nai atey🙌🏻
Deep S.4 hours
Nice script bt present truth..
Nadia M.4 hours
Laura C.4 hours
Ashica R.4 hours
Nausheen K.4 hours
Thanks a lot for sharing this, Brut India. Wish this brings strength and hope to many. I thank all the health workers, family, friends and strangers who helped us in times of crisis. My dadaji took utmost precautions still he succumbed to this , to avoid these horrors please mask up and take all precautions. Thankyou to each and everyone who could get a hope from my story. May God give immense strength to all of us suffering due to this crisis.
Ritika S.6 hours
Manisha V.6 hours
Nida A.7 hours
Sumaiya S.8 hours
Inna lillahi wa inna lillahi rajioon
AbdulKaiyum P.9 hours
Death of father, mother, and relatives is a heart broken. So sad to heard your story. Actually it's not a story, reality. Have no words. You are so strong lady. May Almighty ALLAH forgive your grand father and accept magfirah and Grant him JANNATUL FIRDOUS Aameen. Alhamdulillah, your father returned home, salute to good doctors and medical professionals who are still helping us in this pandemic situation. An honest doctor is always doing their best. We must appreciate them. They have family too.
Ayesha B.10 hours
I lost my sister in law 5days ago coz of corona who was just 34