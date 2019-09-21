This Farmer Invented His Own E-Bicycle

This farmer from Odisha found a solution for expensive battery-operated bicycles. 🚲😎
96 comments
Tapas P.11/12/2019 14:34
i have use this cycle from last two years.
Karuppusamy R.10/18/2019 02:18
Super, such inventions shall be encouraged in local level
M S.10/15/2019 11:49
🙏🏻👏🏻
Debashis M.10/13/2019 10:36
Good best best best
Raghuveer R.10/11/2019 16:05
Gjb
Raghuveer R.10/11/2019 16:05
Waw
Anand K.10/10/2019 12:46
Good
Ramesh K.10/08/2019 16:11
9689936070
Prabhat M.10/08/2019 14:40
I have seen him on way near boudh
अम्बा ल.10/07/2019 03:22
😎
Soumyadeep G.10/05/2019 13:02
odiya people are innovators.
Raghuraman N.10/01/2019 06:53
Prmote him
Sikandar A.09/30/2019 05:53
beautiful
Jaideep M.09/29/2019 19:05
Challan katega
Asghar W.09/29/2019 04:48
Amazing
Jay K.09/28/2019 00:08
If it runs like motorcycle 🏍 then you need to wear helmet
Goutam P.09/27/2019 07:32
kinunu
Kamineekant M.09/27/2019 02:53
Great
Gopi K.09/27/2019 01:56
Super
A-h B.09/26/2019 21:11
Great work