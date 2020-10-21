back

This Indian Family Is Helping Displaced Armenians

Parvez Ali Khan never thought he'd find himself in the middle of a decades-long conflict when he first immigrated to Armenia. But when tensions with Azerbaijan reached a boiling point, Khan and his family committed to helping those who were left the most vulnerable.

21/10/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 21/10/2020 2:09 PM
  • 20.6K
  • 12

And even more

  1. 3:16

    This Indian Family Is Helping Displaced Armenians

  2. 5:52

    A Day With Rania

  3. 3:05

    The Policeman Teacher From Delhi’s Red Fort

  4. 3:10

    Meet The 86-Year-Old Who Sells Bhelpuri To Support His Family

  5. 3:49

    Delhi Eatery Offers Wholesome One Rupee Meals

  6. 3:18

    One Man Asking You To Just...Listen

10 comments

  • Francois A.
    4 hours

    Long live Indian and Armenian civilisations ! With Love from France

  • Lilit S.
    4 hours

    Thanks to them for the help they give to us, they live in Armenia more than 5 years and they know that we never kill people we never attack we just protect our land and kids,

  • Մարինե Մ.
    5 hours

    🇦🇲🤝🇮🇳Thank You,All Indian Friends, who help from India,and Indian Friends who in Armenia and Help us in Armenia 🇮🇳🤝🇦🇲

  • Upasna D.
    5 hours

    Selfless love and unity amongst all in this very family ❤️

  • Mustjab N.
    6 hours

    Khan belongs to Malerkotla, Indian Punjab. We are proud of him. 👏👏💐💐 He is working for a noble cause.

  • Ratan S.
    7 hours

    ....true Indian humanitarian spirit....

  • Shivangi B.
    7 hours

    God bless.

  • Ravinder B.
    7 hours

    Like

  • Anthony O.
    8 hours

    Nice

  • Brut India
    8 hours

    Here is what you need to know about the ongoing conflict: https://www.politico.eu/article/the-nagorno-karabakh-conflict-explained-armenia-azerbaijan/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.