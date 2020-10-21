back
This Indian Family Is Helping Displaced Armenians
Parvez Ali Khan never thought he'd find himself in the middle of a decades-long conflict when he first immigrated to Armenia. But when tensions with Azerbaijan reached a boiling point, Khan and his family committed to helping those who were left the most vulnerable.
21/10/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 21/10/2020 2:09 PM
10 comments
Francois A.4 hours
Long live Indian and Armenian civilisations ! With Love from France
Lilit S.4 hours
Thanks to them for the help they give to us, they live in Armenia more than 5 years and they know that we never kill people we never attack we just protect our land and kids,
Մարինե Մ.5 hours
🇦🇲🤝🇮🇳Thank You,All Indian Friends, who help from India,and Indian Friends who in Armenia and Help us in Armenia 🇮🇳🤝🇦🇲
Upasna D.5 hours
Selfless love and unity amongst all in this very family ❤️
Mustjab N.6 hours
Khan belongs to Malerkotla, Indian Punjab. We are proud of him. 👏👏💐💐 He is working for a noble cause.
Ratan S.7 hours
....true Indian humanitarian spirit....
Shivangi B.7 hours
God bless.
Ravinder B.7 hours
Like
Anthony O.8 hours
Nice
Brut India8 hours
