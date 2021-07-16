This Indian Train Offers A Taste Of Future

The life of Simone Biles
Ballerina with Alzheimer's gets back memory of her routine
Native Suicide-Prevention Counselor Nurtures Hope
A BLM activist and a Proud Boy talk face to face
The story of Alvin Ailey
The Legacy of the 1968 Olympics Black Power Salute
🔥HOW TO BOOK APPOINTMENT YOURSELF FOR COVID-19 VACCINE IN All OVER INDIA https://youtu.be/cTO2QvmA1uQ via @YouTube
Yes
Aye
No, hawa kaise ghuse ga? Ye sirf hilly place ke liye accha hai
Oh my God. This is exciting.
Aye!
aye!
If only poverty will be erased. If only Nobody goes hungry.If only child marriage,prostitution,child slavery,human trafficking,food shelter clothing medicine vaccination,if only corruption,if only animal slaughter,If only Dan and Dharam reach directly needed.if only political parties stop games,If only....and yes so many if only.......will be over.....I want my India My bharat to not only do this but much more of we are capable.If only....
SHARAWAN,,TOPPO
Beautiful beautiful beautiful beautiful
अतिसुंदर अतिसुंदर अतिसुंदर अतिसुंदर
Are you going to sell indian Railways to Adani ? for that you are brain washing?.
Aye !.
Yes of course
There were already 2 more trains like this since my childhood Available in Bangalore. Shathapthi and Double Decker Train
I hv experienced it lovely
Great work done by modiji
Esi trains North East mai aur Sikkim mai bhi chalna chahiye
Stop Privatisation.....Stop selling of Railways.... Stop looting Railway...
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
70 comments
Ashish V.7 days
🔥HOW TO BOOK APPOINTMENT YOURSELF FOR COVID-19 VACCINE IN All OVER INDIA https://youtu.be/cTO2QvmA1uQ via @YouTube
Amitya A.20/07/2021 13:22
Yes
Daxon B.20/07/2021 04:41
Aye
Viman G.20/07/2021 04:07
No, hawa kaise ghuse ga? Ye sirf hilly place ke liye accha hai
Sanjana B.19/07/2021 15:47
Oh my God. This is exciting.
Lavanya K.19/07/2021 04:12
Aye!
Harika C.19/07/2021 03:31
aye!
Rose C.19/07/2021 00:57
Aye
Ellison F.18/07/2021 20:33
If only poverty will be erased. If only Nobody goes hungry.If only child marriage,prostitution,child slavery,human trafficking,food shelter clothing medicine vaccination,if only corruption,if only animal slaughter,If only Dan and Dharam reach directly needed.if only political parties stop games,If only....and yes so many if only.......will be over.....I want my India My bharat to not only do this but much more of we are capable.If only....
Sharawan T.18/07/2021 19:46
SHARAWAN,,TOPPO
Suman B.18/07/2021 09:36
Beautiful beautiful beautiful beautiful
Suman B.18/07/2021 09:36
अतिसुंदर अतिसुंदर अतिसुंदर अतिसुंदर
Lhm A.17/07/2021 16:30
Are you going to sell indian Railways to Adani ? for that you are brain washing?.
Ishwar K.17/07/2021 15:09
Aye !.
Sanjay K.17/07/2021 14:53
Yes of course
Sakthi17/07/2021 14:16
There were already 2 more trains like this since my childhood Available in Bangalore. Shathapthi and Double Decker Train
Rinki A.17/07/2021 13:31
I hv experienced it lovely
Ashish S.17/07/2021 10:29
Great work done by modiji
DrShobhna P.17/07/2021 10:24
Esi trains North East mai aur Sikkim mai bhi chalna chahiye
Vishal J.17/07/2021 09:49
Stop Privatisation.....Stop selling of Railways.... Stop looting Railway...