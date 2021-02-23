back
This Intense Rescue Of A Parrot Will Cheer You Up
A terrified parrot was struggling to escape from a net. This is what happened next...🦜
23/02/2021 2:46 PMupdated: 23/02/2021 2:49 PM
- 219.6K
- 2K
- 60
And even more
- 3:00
Ces animaux qui héritent d'une fortune
- 3:21
6 éco-gardes tués dans le parc national des Virunga
- 3:54
Dans cet hôpital, ces bénévoles soignent les animaux sauvages blessés
- 1:46
À Istanbul, la ville prend soin des chats et chiens errants
- 3:26
Pour L214, dans cet élevage porcin déjà épinglé, rien n'a changé
- 3:24
Des vidéos de pandas qui jouent dans la neige...voici l'envers du décor
56 comments
Neyha M.7 hours
I
Sachin K.9 hours
Great job bro. Keep it up👍
Shama H.10 hours
At least, the parrot could have been given some water before setting him free ... After the trauma he had been through ...He must be really thirsty... He is still a baby.. Not a fully grown parrot
Pradeep G.16 hours
If only he had used a pair of decent sharp scissors.........the trauma would have been much lesser!
Uma G.18 hours
Good job
Harshada R.19 hours
Even you have been rescuing pigeons during Kite season... Till now , haven't you resuced 4-5 birds every year , during Makar Sankranti. You have been risking you life as well sometime...
Shrishti N.21 hours
Very Nice 💛💛💛
Rakesh S.21 hours
Great 👍
Sameer A.a day
If the wanted no birds flying inside the balcony or house they should have used grills why the net. Are they insane or small babies without brains
Vanela V.a day
Parrots
Emmanuel R.a day
One thing I learned....don't ever buy Rocket ✂... unable to do the job at one go.. 😂
Amita M.a day
Chickens are birds too....cut through their necks.....caged badly for eggs..... Many people eager to eat and relish
Meenu P.a day
God bless to the rescuer&the owner 🙏
Shivani G.a day
God bless to that rescuer and the owner too❤️❤️❤️
Chaina D.a day
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Magdalena N.a day
The parrot was probably attracted to the red plastic container hanging on the ledge, thought it was food. Good rescue, but the man sure took his sweet time to release that poor bird. Glad bird is ok!
Rajesh S.2 days
Thanks 👍 tot India for sending me ❤️🙏 this kind of posts 😍❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏
Priya M.2 days
Which place,n society
Jawad N.2 days
Good on you jeee
Brut India2 days
Back in 2019, some parrots in Madhya Pradesh were getting addicted to opium: