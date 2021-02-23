back

This Intense Rescue Of A Parrot Will Cheer You Up

A terrified parrot was struggling to escape from a net. This is what happened next...🦜

23/02/2021 2:46 PMupdated: 23/02/2021 2:49 PM
  • 219.6K
  • 60

56 comments

  • Neyha M.
    7 hours

    I

  • Sachin K.
    9 hours

    Great job bro. Keep it up👍

  • Shama H.
    10 hours

    At least, the parrot could have been given some water before setting him free ... After the trauma he had been through ...He must be really thirsty... He is still a baby.. Not a fully grown parrot

  • Pradeep G.
    16 hours

    If only he had used a pair of decent sharp scissors.........the trauma would have been much lesser!

  • Uma G.
    18 hours

    Good job

  • Harshada R.
    19 hours

    Even you have been rescuing pigeons during Kite season... Till now , haven't you resuced 4-5 birds every year , during Makar Sankranti. You have been risking you life as well sometime...

  • Shrishti N.
    21 hours

    Very Nice 💛💛💛

  • Rakesh S.
    21 hours

    Great 👍

  • Sameer A.
    a day

    If the wanted no birds flying inside the balcony or house they should have used grills why the net. Are they insane or small babies without brains

  • Vanela V.
    a day

    Parrots

  • Emmanuel R.
    a day

    One thing I learned....don't ever buy Rocket ✂... unable to do the job at one go.. 😂

  • Amita M.
    a day

    Chickens are birds too....cut through their necks.....caged badly for eggs..... Many people eager to eat and relish

  • Meenu P.
    a day

    God bless to the rescuer&the owner 🙏

  • Shivani G.
    a day

    God bless to that rescuer and the owner too❤️❤️❤️

  • Chaina D.
    a day

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Magdalena N.
    a day

    The parrot was probably attracted to the red plastic container hanging on the ledge, thought it was food. Good rescue, but the man sure took his sweet time to release that poor bird. Glad bird is ok!

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Thanks 👍 tot India for sending me ❤️🙏 this kind of posts 😍❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Priya M.
    2 days

    Which place,n society

  • Jawad N.
    2 days

    Good on you jeee

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Back in 2019, some parrots in Madhya Pradesh were getting addicted to opium:

