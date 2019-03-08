back

This Is The Viral Vans Challenge

It seems like Vans almost always land on their feet. 👟☝️

03/08/2019 1:33 AMupdated: 03/08/2019 11:45 AM
  • 252.1k
  • 57

And even more

  1. Meet Goldy Goyat: The 12-Year-Old Journalist

  2. The Girl Who Writes With Two Hands...Simultaneously

  3. Meet The Desi Karate Kid, Krishav Mahajan

  4. The Boy With 526 Teeth

  5. Malala, Pakistan's fearless education activist

  6. How This Student Cracked The Four Top Entrance Exams

37 comments

  • Neeraj T.
    04/18/2019 23:29

    told you about vans man...

  • HimanShu Y.
    03/28/2019 12:23

    Raushan Kumar

  • Aunkita M.
    03/27/2019 08:17

    time to experiment

  • Devesh A.
    03/27/2019 05:56

    VANSikha off the wall

  • Devesh A.
    03/27/2019 05:55

    Sharma

  • Charlie B.
    03/25/2019 12:30

    bs bhosdiwaalo kl ko TV ke sath shuru ho jaana

  • Mehreen D.
    03/24/2019 08:34

    Another silly challenge 🤦‍♀️

  • Mehreen D.
    03/24/2019 05:43

    Another silly challenge 🤦‍♀️

  • Harjot S.
    03/23/2019 22:27

    lets try

  • Tyag R.
    03/23/2019 16:59

    Are bhai ye kaam sabhi branded football shoes kab se karte aa rahe h, koi nayi baat nahi h

  • Hemanga B.
    03/23/2019 16:31

    My problem is that I just have one pair of vans shoes .....Is their any yeezy challenge

  • Shubhankar B.
    03/22/2019 11:17

    try this.

  • Azii P.
    03/22/2019 06:58

    😁😂

  • Vl H.
    03/22/2019 04:48

    Yasssss..... it's landed.

  • Abhishek S.
    03/20/2019 17:46

    tu bhi try kr😂h

  • दीपक ग.
    03/20/2019 07:49

    try

  • Harwinder S.
    03/18/2019 14:54

    🤦‍♂️

  • Faris K.
    03/17/2019 09:22

    Mujhe to lgta tha apne india chutiya zda but ye saale to chutioo k sardar h..

  • Pawan J.
    03/16/2019 08:38

    WTF?

  • Nick D.
    03/14/2019 04:46

    TRY TEHH