This Is What PM Narendra Modi Has To Say About Rapes In India

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in London was greeted with protests, he addressed the issue of a rape at a town hall-style event.

04/19/2018 12:00 AM
16 comments

  • Parminder S.
    05/04/2018 06:12

    J salea rape desh layi chinta da visha ta salea saja keo ni hundi rapist nu? Tere hath ch hi aa sara kuch....menu ta lagda tu v kite hone aa rape ta.

  • Lawyer G.
    04/26/2018 01:32

    Faku desh ka choor faltu ki batee band kar desh kaa kaam kar

  • Sayan B.
    04/25/2018 14:46

    He could've made the same statement on Day 1 and would've made a huge difference. Modiji with all due respect, we expected more from you.

  • Nikesh M.
    04/25/2018 14:05

    Yeh sub natural hai issey koi nahi stop kar sakta

  • Ravi S.
    04/25/2018 06:03

    Just one question modisir.. apne jisko b kaha jiske lie b kaha unko leave karo.. Now question ye he ki asifamurder case pe kya karyavahi karenge and kab .. sir.. !!

  • Ajay N.
    04/24/2018 02:50

    Ab ki baar.....maaf kar yaar.

  • Anupam B.
    04/23/2018 17:24

    Stop shedding fake tears. Have a little shame u politicians!!

  • अब्दुल ख.
    04/23/2018 12:42

    Ro beta ro. Chutiye bhi royenge tere saath. Kuch ne to suru bhi kr diya

  • Siddhant A.
    04/23/2018 10:29

    Modi Ji h humare bharat ki Shan baan or aan. We want Modi Ji again in 2019

  • Rajesh K.
    04/23/2018 09:45

    Is page sleeping signed up the Death penality for Rapists So stop Licking and start publicising this where failed to do this for https://www.google.co.in/url?q=https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/death-for-rape-of-children-below-12-says-government-clears-executive-order-1840812&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwic0tiTjdDaAhULuY8KHfVeA4UQFjAAegQIBxAB&usg=AOvVaw06t7bgtDcV-V4-iUhpRG6u

  • Surjeet S.
    04/23/2018 05:33

    No doubt We want Modi ji again 👍🏻

  • Khaleel F.
    04/23/2018 02:02

    Worked Now criminal Modi According to Google

  • Sheik B.
    04/22/2018 16:03

    All world is 1st theef

  • Anjali S.
    04/22/2018 15:52

    Ordinance bhi yahi laye h so hume kisi political Propaganda se mtlb nhi

  • Albert L.
    04/22/2018 14:38

    Shivaji may lost to you in acting

  • Anzar M.
    04/22/2018 14:12

    Ye sb chootiya bna rhe hain