This Joke By PM Modi Didn’t Go Down Well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made these controversial remarks when a student introduced a project on dyslexic children at the Smart India Hackathon. 😂😑

03/04/2019 3:32 PM
Politics

692 comments

  • Muneeb K.
    04/04/2019 08:49

    Joker

  • Sunny K.
    03/26/2019 17:14

    Education matters.

  • Aadil M.
    03/26/2019 08:30

    only for entertainment

  • Sheaikh A.
    03/23/2019 15:44

    He has to say something in answer but he didn't understand a single word so he said something like chaiwala

  • Kalp J.
    03/21/2019 07:01

    😂

  • Muhammed I.
    03/21/2019 04:55

    modi ji ne desh ko brojgaro ki bheed bana diya kabhi chay vala to kabhi chaukidar bana diya vah modi ji vah vah vah.

  • Shrey K.
    03/20/2019 16:38

    Saale

  • Krishna M.
    03/20/2019 15:36

    Jy bhim bsp

  • Kaustubh P.
    03/20/2019 13:47

    This is lack of education and knowledge.

  • Chaitanya S.
    03/20/2019 13:34

    he is hilarious keep going on pm

  • Atharva R.
    03/20/2019 12:28

    Pappu ki le li isne 😂😂😂😂

  • Aditya P.
    03/20/2019 11:55

    Pawar

  • Swaroop P.
    03/20/2019 06:53

    Why is this video sponsored. ?? And who is sponsoring for this video.

  • Dhananjay S.
    03/20/2019 06:50

    PM got no chill 😂

  • Arif K.
    03/20/2019 02:46

    It's all about how you have been raised when you are a child. When raised with love you have compassion, when raised with hate you have suspicion.

  • Tarun K.
    03/20/2019 01:57

    . .

  • Gaurav D.
    03/19/2019 19:02

    Chowkidar hain bhai. Chord do isko. Naadan hain yeh

  • Amit S.
    03/19/2019 18:38

    Editing. Don't. We are not fools.

  • Soham S.
    03/19/2019 18:11

    best option tera🤘🏼

  • Pranay S.
    03/19/2019 15:36

    Did anyone notice that girl who was asking question told Darsheel Rawal instead of Darsheel Safary . 😂