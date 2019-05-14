This Kamal Haasan Remark Is Angering the BJP

No terrorists in the history of Hinduism? Kamal Haasan doesn't agree.
661 comments
Raakavan K.06/16/2019 13:45
Hope he hasn't went through history😡😡😡 during September 1947 there were a group of terrorist killed 21 people when they hosting flag in a village, they belongs to another religion. Please stop your stupid history to create issues. He literally said for voting Bank.
Piruthivi R.06/16/2019 09:36
In Years of Britishers ruled, Gandhi was respected all over world. But in free india, Gandhi was killed. Not even one year was over after independence. Because Gandhi took a stand to bring equality within indian people.
Shrinivas N.06/16/2019 08:39
If bakchodi had a face tats Kamal hassan
Shyam S.06/16/2019 08:33
Bloody asshole Hassan
John N.06/16/2019 04:03
Factu factu....😂
Logymathew M.06/15/2019 17:18
True words salute you man 👍👍👍👍👍💪💪💪💪
Paritosh S.06/15/2019 15:17
If godse is terrorist For killing gandhi then what we called gandhi for killing 2Million ppl. After the statment given itself by gandhi i.e. will take on my death body.
శ్రీనివాస్ అ.06/15/2019 13:21
... thoughts.... thoughts before thoughts can lead reality situations...
Sovan B.06/15/2019 12:26
This is how, Motherfucker look like
Naveen K.06/15/2019 06:09
Kamal sir always great
Akash M.06/15/2019 02:26
ऐसा आपको लगता है ..हमें नही
Subramaniam I.06/14/2019 17:40
Fuck u asshole
Aroki V.06/14/2019 17:36
U r lucky only. North india. U r win. South. Indians are educated So .....
Aroki V.06/14/2019 17:30
S Correct. Y he was shooting Gandhi went. to Muslim prayer halls. Any. Muslims r coming to Hindu templs.
Sureshbabu J.06/14/2019 17:29
போடா தேவ்டியா மயனே
Munna K.06/14/2019 16:19
Bledy fucking Kamal
Raju K.06/14/2019 09:48
someone tell him the difference between a murderer and a terrorist. Godse killed gandhi for specific reason we may not agree with him . If godse killed any body present over there on that moment just to create terror than you may called him a terrorist but he has not did that. So..fuck off kamal BC.
Packiyanathan S.06/14/2019 04:36
Poda
SaJiv S.06/13/2019 17:49
I think kamal dosent knw the actual history of India & gandhi.Also then why did yu acted the movie 'Hey Ram'.. ???
Pd P.06/13/2019 15:40
First terror is kammal Hassan father he gave birth to actor come terror antihindu coward