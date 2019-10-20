back

This Man Feeds Nearly 10,000 Hungry People Every Month

He runs a car workshop in Delhi. But for the poor who throng the city’s hospitals, HS Sethi is a godsend. 🍛

10/20/2019 6:57 AM
  • 252.4k
  • 306

Changing India

286 comments

  • Rachpal S.
    2 days

    This is sikh guru thought, help to needed. Waheguru blessed you all.

  • Narinder S.
    12/04/2019 04:35

    Paji love you your doing great job

  • Numchai S.
    11/29/2019 05:20

    Myself and mum will visit Delhi on Jan and I want to donate and help at least 20-50 bowls for needed people how I can donate and visit. If someone know the way kindly help.

  • Vasim S.
    11/26/2019 21:49

    Great job, I would be obliged if I can help

  • Harvinder K.
    11/19/2019 16:37

    SATNAM SHRI WAHEGURU JIO

  • Anup J.
    11/16/2019 13:18

    Great work very impressive

  • Krishnaswamy V.
    11/16/2019 04:10

    Blessed are they,who feed the hungry,Gods Gift to receive good thoughts to feed the hungry!

  • Lobsang C.
    11/14/2019 13:23

    Papa ji tusi great Ho...kindness is a true dharma...

  • Ramkrishna A.
    11/12/2019 01:23

    God bless

  • Roshan M.
    11/10/2019 11:46

    Great job...God Bless him....

  • Inderpal S.
    11/09/2019 12:56

    Raj karega Khalsa papa ji Jio

  • Dharmesh S.
    11/09/2019 12:13

    Good job

  • Ajay K.
    11/09/2019 10:55

    Vir ji ...... fantastic

  • Ruchi S.
    11/08/2019 15:02

    Really very good work :*god doesn't come to earth he sends people like him

  • Vijay S.
    11/08/2019 13:34

    Great

  • Naina S.
    11/08/2019 08:45

    Salute Sir

  • Meera G.
    11/08/2019 04:04

    You and your team are so blessed.

  • Radha B.
    11/07/2019 14:58

    Good job

  • Navdeep S.
    11/07/2019 11:31

    Well done. Very good work.

  • Shashi J.
    11/07/2019 04:49

    Kudos to sir! A great example of selfless humanity! Not everyone can feed so many people but we all can & should do something for those in need! When my dear mom was in All India in 017 I saw hordes of people outside waiting thirsty & hungry! A heart rending sight! My salute to sir!