back

This Man Spent 24 Years in Prison For Nothing

This Kashmiri man was jailed for 24 years for a crime he did not commit. Here is the story of Mirza Nisar Hussain from Srinagar.

12/10/2020 5:27 AM
  • 467.5K
  • 706

Portraits

  1. 3:41

    Delhi Eatery Offers Wholesome One Rupee Meals

  2. 3:14

    Swept Away, The Fury of Telangana Floods

  3. 6:14

    Insta’s “Mother With Sign” Keeping India Happy

  4. 4:16

    Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises To Defeat Love Jihad

  5. 3:18

    One Man Asking You To Just...Listen

  6. 4:44

    Passion: 1, Age: 0, How This Grandma Proved Age Is Just A Number

640 comments

  • Canis L.
    an hour

    24 years of life gone for nothing.it’s so heartbreaking story. I’m very thankful to God that i live in Pakistani Kashmir.

  • Sam T.
    2 hours

    Life of an Indian Muslim

  • Abdullah M.
    2 hours

    Oh God! WTF is law here!

  • Bariu N.
    3 hours

    Every Muslim are not terrorist 😭😭

  • Mohammad A.
    3 hours

    India haves really weak judiciary system ....and now people getting no beliefs in judiciary

  • Naval V.
    3 hours

    similar stories were from Punjab where innocent young Sikhs were killed during in false encounters in worst period of Punjab,when khalistan movement was there. Those killed or arrested and released after big bribes were no way related to Khalistan demand.

  • سمعیر ا.
    3 hours

    this is how they destroyed the peace۔

  • John C.
    3 hours

    The wrong system is to blame.

  • Naval V.
    3 hours

    Very sad to know. irrespective of ones religion , suffering of any innocent in jail can't be assessed by anyone but the sufferer himself.

  • Anita M.
    3 hours

    It's sad. Kya koi compensate ker sakta hai.... The pain he and his family had gone through and still going.... Nothing can compensate Bhai🙏

  • Anoop A.
    3 hours

    Sad state of affairs..

  • Mudasir B.
    3 hours

    Yes he is an innocent person who lost his precious years

  • Sudhir K.
    3 hours

    Jhut bolega ab

  • Shaikh A.
    4 hours

    It was hate crime against him.For them everymuslim is a criminal or terrorist.

  • Naved S.
    5 hours

    It's the real face of ENDYA that's why it's a universal Truth that ENDYA is a terrorist county and that is destabilizing it's neighbor countries. more then a year lockdown and GENOCIDE in kashmir. The world must take stong stand against ENDYA to bring the peace.

  • Kenny B.
    5 hours

    File a case for compensation then.

  • Abdul K.
    5 hours

    His last line was DAMN TRUE

  • Syed J.
    6 hours

    The incharged investigating police officer should be booked and hung till.death.

  • Abdul K.
    6 hours

    He eyes shows the pain he endured in his life...

  • Subas D.
    6 hours

    He should dedicate the rest of his life, fight for the reason that brought such misery on his life. He should fight the terrorists and insergents

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.