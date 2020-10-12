back
This Man Spent 24 Years in Prison For Nothing
This Kashmiri man was jailed for 24 years for a crime he did not commit. Here is the story of Mirza Nisar Hussain from Srinagar.
12/10/2020 5:27 AM
- 467.5K
- 4.4K
- 706
- 3:41
Delhi Eatery Offers Wholesome One Rupee Meals
- 3:14
Swept Away, The Fury of Telangana Floods
- 6:14
Insta’s “Mother With Sign” Keeping India Happy
- 4:16
Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises To Defeat Love Jihad
- 3:18
One Man Asking You To Just...Listen
- 4:44
Passion: 1, Age: 0, How This Grandma Proved Age Is Just A Number
640 comments
Canis L.an hour
24 years of life gone for nothing.it’s so heartbreaking story. I’m very thankful to God that i live in Pakistani Kashmir.
Sam T.2 hours
Life of an Indian Muslim
Abdullah M.2 hours
Oh God! WTF is law here!
Bariu N.3 hours
Every Muslim are not terrorist 😭😭
Mohammad A.3 hours
India haves really weak judiciary system ....and now people getting no beliefs in judiciary
Naval V.3 hours
similar stories were from Punjab where innocent young Sikhs were killed during in false encounters in worst period of Punjab,when khalistan movement was there. Those killed or arrested and released after big bribes were no way related to Khalistan demand.
سمعیر ا.3 hours
this is how they destroyed the peace۔
John C.3 hours
The wrong system is to blame.
Naval V.3 hours
Very sad to know. irrespective of ones religion , suffering of any innocent in jail can't be assessed by anyone but the sufferer himself.
Anita M.3 hours
It's sad. Kya koi compensate ker sakta hai.... The pain he and his family had gone through and still going.... Nothing can compensate Bhai🙏
Anoop A.3 hours
Sad state of affairs..
Mudasir B.3 hours
Yes he is an innocent person who lost his precious years
Sudhir K.3 hours
Jhut bolega ab
Shaikh A.4 hours
It was hate crime against him.For them everymuslim is a criminal or terrorist.
Naved S.5 hours
It's the real face of ENDYA that's why it's a universal Truth that ENDYA is a terrorist county and that is destabilizing it's neighbor countries. more then a year lockdown and GENOCIDE in kashmir. The world must take stong stand against ENDYA to bring the peace.
Kenny B.5 hours
File a case for compensation then.
Abdul K.5 hours
His last line was DAMN TRUE
Syed J.6 hours
The incharged investigating police officer should be booked and hung till.death.
Abdul K.6 hours
He eyes shows the pain he endured in his life...
Subas D.6 hours
He should dedicate the rest of his life, fight for the reason that brought such misery on his life. He should fight the terrorists and insergents