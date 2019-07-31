back

This Man Will Teach You How to Spin Thread on a Charkha

For this man from Pune, the humble charkha is not a thing of the past. It's a way of life.

07/31/2019 4:52 AM
  • 235.6k
  • 17

Changing India

14 comments

  • Kailaspuram K.
    08/19/2019 05:31

    Super

  • Koushik G.
    08/12/2019 11:08

    Gandhi is a madarchod

  • Koushik G.
    08/12/2019 11:07

    Madarchod

  • Santu D.
    08/10/2019 15:28

    I hate Gandhi ji

  • Lahouly B.
    08/08/2019 08:56

    Come himachal you can see this at everyone's home

  • Bishnu C.
    08/03/2019 16:27

    👁️🙏🏻👁️

  • Brinda
    08/02/2019 03:21

    Nice it's a great thing to learn the old ways once again

  • Brut India
    08/01/2019 05:36

    Khadi is not just a thing of our past, in the 21st century it emphasizes meditation, enterprise, and fashion: https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/charkha-of-change/article26090230.ece

  • Jyotirmoy R.
    08/01/2019 04:54

    Bogus man .A great Hypocrite.

  • Anurag M.
    08/01/2019 04:25

    जो भी हो चरखा दुर्बलता का ही प्रतीक है अगर देश के युवा चरखा चलाने लगे तो देश भिखारी बन जायेगा.अच्छा हुआ इसे तिरंगे से हटा दिया गया

  • Pialy P.
    07/31/2019 14:51

    💐🙏💜

  • Nitika R.
    07/31/2019 08:54

    This hand made yarn procedure is still working in parts Himachal Pradesh for the production of wool yarn to make shawls. So may be it is not a new innovative.

  • Humayun M.
    07/31/2019 07:29

    No its a thing of past..smh

  • Vivek G.
    07/31/2019 05:51

    It's not only a cloth but a fabric which tie our nation in essence