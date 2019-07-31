This Man Will Teach You How to Spin Thread on a Charkha

For this man from Pune, the humble charkha is not a thing of the past. It's a way of life.
14 comments
Kailaspuram K.08/19/2019 05:31
Super
Koushik G.08/12/2019 11:08
Gandhi is a madarchod
Koushik G.08/12/2019 11:07
Madarchod
Santu D.08/10/2019 15:28
I hate Gandhi ji
Lahouly B.08/08/2019 08:56
Come himachal you can see this at everyone's home
Bishnu C.08/03/2019 16:27
👁️🙏🏻👁️
Brinda08/02/2019 03:21
Nice it's a great thing to learn the old ways once again
Brut India08/01/2019 05:36
Khadi is not just a thing of our past, in the 21st century it emphasizes meditation, enterprise, and fashion: https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/charkha-of-change/article26090230.ece
Jyotirmoy R.08/01/2019 04:54
Bogus man .A great Hypocrite.
Anurag M.08/01/2019 04:25
जो भी हो चरखा दुर्बलता का ही प्रतीक है अगर देश के युवा चरखा चलाने लगे तो देश भिखारी बन जायेगा.अच्छा हुआ इसे तिरंगे से हटा दिया गया
Pialy P.07/31/2019 14:51
💐🙏💜
Nitika R.07/31/2019 08:54
This hand made yarn procedure is still working in parts Himachal Pradesh for the production of wool yarn to make shawls. So may be it is not a new innovative.
Humayun M.07/31/2019 07:29
No its a thing of past..smh
Vivek G.07/31/2019 05:51
It's not only a cloth but a fabric which tie our nation in essence