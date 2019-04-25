This Poll Booth In Gujarat Has Only 1 Voter

He lives all alone, deep inside a jungle. But every election, he welcomes a group of people who make sure he casts his vote. 👏
58 comments
Ajay S.05/28/2019 05:15
Appreciable .....
Hafizur R.05/26/2019 05:17
Meanwhile someone got his fingers chopped off for voting wrong party Or Other instances where low humans (social hierarchy still prevails) are not allowed to vote
Kishore C.05/25/2019 09:53
Kuch salo ko EVM gadbad to EC chor pata nai kya kya dikhta hai,well done EC.BTW nice post
Deen D.05/23/2019 18:56
Saxy
Chandrakant S.05/22/2019 18:41
Jai ho
MC D.05/22/2019 07:21
Great.
Bishnu G.05/20/2019 03:33
It's possible in democratic republic of India...
Salil L.05/19/2019 12:58
India !
Arvind B.05/19/2019 06:35
If you arrange his travel to nearby village money and labour will be saved. Anyway it's government to decide.
Arun B.05/19/2019 04:34
सुनने में जरूर अच्छा लगता है पर एक वोटर के लिए इतना तामझाम सिर्फ सरकार के पैसे व समय की बरबादी है अगर माननीय सच्चे लोकतंत्र के हिमायती हैं स्वयं नजदीकी बूथ पर जाकर वोट करें या शासन इनको की बूथ तक लाने की व्यवस्था करे
Manoj P.05/15/2019 14:50
Banej in Gir forest
David W.05/15/2019 08:07
I agree and appreciate the kind of interest and facility provided by honorable election commission. Despite that I would suggest that for a single person, inform and arrange a vehicle for his reach to the nearest polling station and let him vote there. Lots of effort, time and money would have saved. Jai Hind Jai Bharat!
Shri S.05/11/2019 07:04
Aum Sheevaay Namah
Raja A.05/09/2019 19:41
Waste of resources ,take him to nearby polling station by car or ambulance .
Mahemudkhan M.05/08/2019 07:58
Najdik buth Pe whicle me lana chahiye vaho aek vote ke liye buth jaruri nahi aek vote me guptata nahi rahti
Nilesh T.05/07/2019 16:08
ECI is boasting to provide voting facility to a single voter! While there were too many places where ppl have to walk KMs to cast their votes!
Sham S.05/07/2019 05:57
#
Akdess D.05/06/2019 14:56
Brut. G Nmn. Pyar. G
Sham S.05/05/2019 03:36
जय हो
Vijay K.05/04/2019 10:10
Modi bn rshs hai koi fakir ka chola pehn leta . Imitator.