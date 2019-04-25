back

This Poll Booth In Gujarat Has Only 1 Voter

He lives all alone, deep inside a jungle. But every election, he welcomes a group of people who make sure he casts his vote. 👏

04/25/2019 5:32 AM
Politics

58 comments

  • Ajay S.
    05/28/2019 05:15

    Appreciable .....

  • Hafizur R.
    05/26/2019 05:17

    Meanwhile someone got his fingers chopped off for voting wrong party Or Other instances where low humans (social hierarchy still prevails) are not allowed to vote

  • Kishore C.
    05/25/2019 09:53

    Kuch salo ko EVM gadbad to EC chor pata nai kya kya dikhta hai,well done EC.BTW nice post

  • Deen D.
    05/23/2019 18:56

    Saxy

  • Chandrakant S.
    05/22/2019 18:41

    Jai ho

  • MC D.
    05/22/2019 07:21

    Great.

  • Bishnu G.
    05/20/2019 03:33

    It's possible in democratic republic of India...

  • Salil L.
    05/19/2019 12:58

    India !

  • Arvind B.
    05/19/2019 06:35

    If you arrange his travel to nearby village money and labour will be saved. Anyway it's government to decide.

  • Arun B.
    05/19/2019 04:34

    सुनने में जरूर अच्छा लगता है पर एक वोटर के लिए इतना तामझाम सिर्फ सरकार के पैसे व समय की बरबादी है अगर माननीय सच्चे लोकतंत्र के हिमायती हैं स्वयं नजदीकी बूथ पर जाकर वोट करें या शासन इनको की बूथ तक लाने की व्यवस्था करे

  • Manoj P.
    05/15/2019 14:50

    Banej in Gir forest

  • David W.
    05/15/2019 08:07

    I agree and appreciate the kind of interest and facility provided by honorable election commission. Despite that I would suggest that for a single person, inform and arrange a vehicle for his reach to the nearest polling station and let him vote there. Lots of effort, time and money would have saved. Jai Hind Jai Bharat!

  • Shri S.
    05/11/2019 07:04

    Aum Sheevaay Namah

  • Raja A.
    05/09/2019 19:41

    Waste of resources ,take him to nearby polling station by car or ambulance .

  • Mahemudkhan M.
    05/08/2019 07:58

    Najdik buth Pe whicle me lana chahiye vaho aek vote ke liye buth jaruri nahi aek vote me guptata nahi rahti

  • Nilesh T.
    05/07/2019 16:08

    ECI is boasting to provide voting facility to a single voter! While there were too many places where ppl have to walk KMs to cast their votes!

  • Sham S.
    05/07/2019 05:57

    #

  • Akdess D.
    05/06/2019 14:56

    Brut. G Nmn. Pyar. G

  • Sham S.
    05/05/2019 03:36

    जय हो

  • Vijay K.
    05/04/2019 10:10

    Modi bn rshs hai koi fakir ka chola pehn leta . Imitator.