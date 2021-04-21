back
This Pregnant Cop Is Out Keeping You Safe
Neither the scorching sun nor being five months pregnant could stop DSP Shilpa Sahu from making sure the people of Dantewada were following Covid-19 regulations.
21/04/2021 1:34 PMupdated: 21/04/2021 1:36 PM
- 115.1K
- 3.9K
- 101
- 4:44
Chetan Bhagat Has A Bone To Pick With India’s 4G Generation
- 1:33
Gujarat Mosque Steps Up To Ease Covid-19 Burden
- 3:53
This Doctor Struggled To Find A Bed In His Own Hospital
- 1:57
This Pregnant Cop Is Out Keeping You Safe
- 5:49
You Should Hear This Mumbai Doctor's Emotional Appeal
- 2:05
India’s Second Covid Wave Vs. The First One
88 comments
Cliter C.an hour
Nothing super, she just wanted to gain popularity. I don't think she needs any appreciation .
Kavita S.3 hours
Jai hind 🙏 Ma'am Please take care
Sadia S.4 hours
Big salute!
Nikesh M.4 hours
She Should definitely be Suspended because She is not in her Uniform and She can't Hit Anyone in Civil dress even if anyone is not wearing a Mask
Himanshu R.4 hours
Ma'am please aisa risk na le 🙏
Arun K.5 hours
Salute
Rittick G.7 hours
Dedication, determination, consistency ❤️
Smiti V.8 hours
I dont think this should be celebrated.. they should be praised for their effort but system needs to check itself..sheltered appointments for pregnant and new mothers are for healthy future of next generation.. and plus there will be many pregnant ladies needing bedrest and sheltered appointment.. this type of glorification gives the senior official and excuse not to protect them .. so in nut shell it shouldnot be celebrated
Shelma C.9 hours
Good going lady. V really need such truthful officers than the corrupted p.......... Appreciate your good work and thank you so much.
लठैती10 hours
https://www.facebook.com/107821350932739/posts/302144798167059/
Anirban D.10 hours
Hats off!
Xafar H.10 hours
Would never believe without a jacket like Cbi officaial wont stop a car specially north India
Moirngthem A.10 hours
What's so fancy about it
Kiran K.11 hours
Hats off to dsp..
Sathya S.11 hours
Show off mentality. Having both lives at risk in hot sun and covid. What if she gets the virus. Is that what the child deserves? Can't she stay back inside office is our system so rude to pregnant women??
Suraj A.11 hours
as pregency falls into risky category...plz try to protect yourself & unborn!! there are enough men around you to take of d situation...!!officer ✊
Geeta R.11 hours
We need more such duty bound officers like u ..Congrats n blessings .
Sachin P.11 hours
Salute to her
Vimal G.12 hours
Salute to you
Anna M.12 hours
Girl power