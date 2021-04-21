back

This Pregnant Cop Is Out Keeping You Safe

Neither the scorching sun nor being five months pregnant could stop DSP Shilpa Sahu from making sure the people of Dantewada were following Covid-19 regulations.

21/04/2021 1:34 PMupdated: 21/04/2021 1:36 PM
Portraits

88 comments

  • Cliter C.
    an hour

    Nothing super, she just wanted to gain popularity. I don't think she needs any appreciation .

  • Kavita S.
    3 hours

    Jai hind 🙏 Ma'am Please take care

  • Sadia S.
    4 hours

    Big salute!

  • Nikesh M.
    4 hours

    She Should definitely be Suspended because She is not in her Uniform and She can't Hit Anyone in Civil dress even if anyone is not wearing a Mask

  • Himanshu R.
    4 hours

    Ma'am please aisa risk na le 🙏

  • Arun K.
    5 hours

    Salute

  • Rittick G.
    7 hours

    Dedication, determination, consistency ❤️

  • Smiti V.
    8 hours

    I dont think this should be celebrated.. they should be praised for their effort but system needs to check itself..sheltered appointments for pregnant and new mothers are for healthy future of next generation.. and plus there will be many pregnant ladies needing bedrest and sheltered appointment.. this type of glorification gives the senior official and excuse not to protect them .. so in nut shell it shouldnot be celebrated

  • Shelma C.
    9 hours

    Good going lady. V really need such truthful officers than the corrupted p.......... Appreciate your good work and thank you so much.

  • लठैती
    10 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/107821350932739/posts/302144798167059/

  • Anirban D.
    10 hours

    Hats off!

  • Xafar H.
    10 hours

    Would never believe without a jacket like Cbi officaial wont stop a car specially north India

  • Moirngthem A.
    10 hours

    What's so fancy about it

  • Kiran K.
    11 hours

    Hats off to dsp..

  • Sathya S.
    11 hours

    Show off mentality. Having both lives at risk in hot sun and covid. What if she gets the virus. Is that what the child deserves? Can't she stay back inside office is our system so rude to pregnant women??

  • Suraj A.
    11 hours

    as pregency falls into risky category...plz try to protect yourself & unborn!! there are enough men around you to take of d situation...!!officer ✊

  • Geeta R.
    11 hours

    We need more such duty bound officers like u ..Congrats n blessings .

  • Sachin P.
    11 hours

    Salute to her

  • Vimal G.
    12 hours

    Salute to you

  • Anna M.
    12 hours

    Girl power

