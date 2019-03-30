back

This Rape Case Is Causing Outrage in Italy

Too ugly to be raped? 😮⚖ This court dismissed a woman's rape accusation, ruling that she was too "masculine" to be attractive.

03/29/2019 7:59 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 2:56 PM
43 comments

  • Priya S.
    03/30/2019 15:48

    https://www.facebook.com/100003982576292/posts/1427618304047575/ Please save this poor child.

  • Ruzbeh E.
    03/30/2019 10:55

    Unbelievable!

  • Nitya M.
    03/30/2019 10:03

    How shameful !!! On top of it.... Verdict coming from all female jury 😡😡

  • Puja R.
    03/30/2019 06:12

    Well that judge is too stupid to be a judge 😡

  • Kanya R.
    03/29/2019 20:28

    can you believe this!

  • Rajesh K.
    03/29/2019 18:56

    That the verdict came from an all female jury in a so called modern developed country like Italy is shocking.

  • Cora-Lisa S.
    03/29/2019 18:51

    F****in insane... Wat next I wonder...

  • Waqar Q.
    03/29/2019 17:46

    Make this judge read that news where man raped those puppies. Stupid.

  • Anish C.
    03/29/2019 15:32

    Thank you for making her life more hell than already what she is going through! Good going Brut.!

  • فاطمة ح.
    03/29/2019 13:44

    She still has a p so that all the man would want.

  • حميدة م.
    03/29/2019 13:19

    All women have the same private parts.

  • Mushtaq A.
    03/29/2019 13:11

    Difference is People in Italy are against the decision but in India people showed sympathy towards rapists.

  • Paddy P.
    03/29/2019 12:35

    Clearly, the Italian judge has never met a goat from Pakistan

  • Sunny G.
    03/29/2019 12:33

    JURY is a FEMALE VICTIM is the FEMALE FEMINIST be like whom to BLAME 😂😂

  • Supreet S.
    03/29/2019 12:23

    Shameful.

  • Apurva C.
    03/29/2019 12:10

    For the first time in my life...I m proud of my country's justice system...judges in our court are actually educated and knowledgeable...

  • Parth K.
    03/29/2019 11:45

    Thank God, Indian courts and Judges have not hit that low.

  • Chitra G.
    03/29/2019 11:22

    Although i have no info about this case yet i have never heard anything more derogatory about a woman than this.

  • Nadia G.
    03/29/2019 11:16

    What a gross violation of women's rights and dignity! Perpetrators must be brought to book.

  • Geetha D.
    03/29/2019 11:04

    Shameful

