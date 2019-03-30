back
This Rape Case Is Causing Outrage in Italy
Too ugly to be raped? 😮⚖ This court dismissed a woman's rape accusation, ruling that she was too "masculine" to be attractive.
03/29/2019 7:59 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 2:56 PM
Priya S.03/30/2019 15:48
https://www.facebook.com/100003982576292/posts/1427618304047575/ Please save this poor child.
Ruzbeh E.03/30/2019 10:55
Unbelievable!
Nitya M.03/30/2019 10:03
How shameful !!! On top of it.... Verdict coming from all female jury 😡😡
Puja R.03/30/2019 06:12
Well that judge is too stupid to be a judge 😡
Kanya R.03/29/2019 20:28
can you believe this!
Rajesh K.03/29/2019 18:56
That the verdict came from an all female jury in a so called modern developed country like Italy is shocking.
Cora-Lisa S.03/29/2019 18:51
F****in insane... Wat next I wonder...
Waqar Q.03/29/2019 17:46
Make this judge read that news where man raped those puppies. Stupid.
Anish C.03/29/2019 15:32
Thank you for making her life more hell than already what she is going through! Good going Brut.!
فاطمة ح.03/29/2019 13:44
She still has a p so that all the man would want.
حميدة م.03/29/2019 13:19
All women have the same private parts.
Mushtaq A.03/29/2019 13:11
Difference is People in Italy are against the decision but in India people showed sympathy towards rapists.
Paddy P.03/29/2019 12:35
Clearly, the Italian judge has never met a goat from Pakistan
Sunny G.03/29/2019 12:33
JURY is a FEMALE VICTIM is the FEMALE FEMINIST be like whom to BLAME 😂😂
Supreet S.03/29/2019 12:23
Shameful.
Apurva C.03/29/2019 12:10
For the first time in my life...I m proud of my country's justice system...judges in our court are actually educated and knowledgeable...
Parth K.03/29/2019 11:45
Thank God, Indian courts and Judges have not hit that low.
Chitra G.03/29/2019 11:22
Although i have no info about this case yet i have never heard anything more derogatory about a woman than this.
Nadia G.03/29/2019 11:16
What a gross violation of women's rights and dignity! Perpetrators must be brought to book.
Geetha D.03/29/2019 11:04
Shameful