back
This Sangakkara Speech On Unity Went Viral
Sri Lankan cricket great Kumar Sangakkara's remarks on unity from February struck a poignant note after terror blasts in the country killed more than 250 people. 🖐👏
04/25/2019 10:11 AMupdated: 04/25/2019 10:50 AM
- 2.6m
- 36.9k
- 1.4k
1159 comments
Devraj S.11/01/2019 12:34
9 Pakistani terrorist arrested What is your opinion?
Devraj S.11/01/2019 12:33
Brut is a anti hindu , anti India channel. always shows bias part when it comes to hindu or Muslim... a paid channel
Yuvan V.10/31/2019 19:31
Ne srilakan sami
Lakshmi A.08/20/2019 04:14
The sweeeeeetest sanga
Lakshmi A.08/20/2019 04:11
Sangaaaaa
Basir S.07/14/2019 00:17
💯💯
Muhammad J.06/07/2019 05:58
Love you from Pakistan
Muhammad A.06/04/2019 09:38
Great word
Asif H.06/04/2019 08:07
Go for it machans! When you have great motivators like Sangakkara , nobody can stop you from your resurgence. ISIS can go SCREW themselves, morons.
Francis M.06/03/2019 00:00
Very good speech Great words.....
Dinesh A.05/31/2019 16:03
A gentleman
Ravi P.05/29/2019 18:51
so much respect for you sir.... i never seen gentleman player like u.....
Mohamed R.05/29/2019 16:46
Great cricketer and good human being. Sanga
Krishna S.05/29/2019 16:35
Why did they not talk about peace and unity with Tamils before killing Prabakaran and Tamil people
Sushant P.05/29/2019 13:57
Great cricketer great human being
Vikas R.05/29/2019 00:06
Loveli speech sangaa
Rajendra D.05/28/2019 18:23
True word's from a gentleman sportsman 🙏🙏 Respect for u sangga from INDIA
Swapan P.05/28/2019 17:33
Kio faida nehi, Mullas are incorrigible
Ovais B.05/28/2019 17:13
Great words and good exaple for people across the world we have to be united
Robin G.05/28/2019 12:54
Big fan of his batting, of his behaviour and now of his emotions related to his country and the way how he addresses his nation, his thinking to unite... Love you so much sir. From india