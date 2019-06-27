back
This Single Mother Was Denied School Admission
When she applied for her son's admission to a new school, she was told that single parents like her weren't accepted. Sujata Mohite spoke to Brut India about her shocking case.
06/27/2019 3:00 AM
199 comments
Abhishek B.07/28/2019 06:45
Strict action needed to be taken against school
Satish V.07/28/2019 06:39
I salute you for courage struggling to fight these Idiots and rubish type of peoples.Keep it up 👍
Bhupi D.07/27/2019 15:41
YAHA MAA BAAP KE HOTE HUE BACCHE BIGAR JATE HE OR DUSRO KE LIYE MUSIBAT KHARI KAR DETE HE TO SINGLE PARENT WALE DOUBTFULL HE
Simran R.07/26/2019 18:34
Jo bache anath hote hain jiske paas single parent bhi nhn hai phir is crack ke hisaab se usko Education ka koi hakk hee nhn hai.Kurooop aurat.
Simran R.07/26/2019 18:31
Aisi hee aurten Saas Hoti hain Jo ghar mn bhi domestic violence karati hain aur bahar bhi.She is illetrate first she takes admission in Kindergarten how she is principal of d School isko akal hee nahin hai Baat mn itna attitude dat y she is answerable ye Kahan se ans degi isko khud hee kuch nhn aata Gawaar Pagaliya.
Gershon D.07/26/2019 13:27
Oluwaseyi Ajala a society which discriminate against single parenting, so pathetic
Nirvana P.07/26/2019 11:36
This video just proves that education alone is not enough. And that even an educated individual can be stupid and ignorant.
Manish T.07/24/2019 20:18
Try and complaint dont post everything on social media mob lyncer are criminal stop trying to abuse principle.
Anand P.07/24/2019 15:08
In her lifetime she have dedicated her life to educate students, now those students are doctor engineer and many more I will say think before you post anything in social media
Anand P.07/24/2019 15:03
After my parents I respect her for what you have done for my child she will never give up on anyone
Anand P.07/24/2019 14:59
There are thousands of students who got education and discipline from this single principal, for god sake please respect her As she have made thousands of life.
Anand P.07/24/2019 14:54
She is one of the best principal that I have ever met don't judge her just because one of the idiot wanted to be under LimeLight
Kaveri S.07/24/2019 09:36
Private schools ki dadagiri.this is horrible.
Shashank C.07/24/2019 03:09
Now this would have been a different story it that single parent was a father and that's a shame
Abeer H.07/22/2019 13:24
Inappropriate principal , She should be apologized or resign from her job ,🙏
Leftist A.07/21/2019 08:22
https://youtu.be/Et12DrhWt2s
Devansh D.07/21/2019 05:53
What else were you expecting from these shithole type of people i.e. teachers. They are pure assholes
Vikram R.07/20/2019 19:33
India is path on Philippine .....single mother . shocking but it's happening
Ashok R.07/20/2019 16:03
Education has become buissness .
Priyankaa B.07/20/2019 15:27
Y dis discrimination... don't we have the right to raise our children's...infact the father should be boycotted from the society who didn't thought once before disowning the child...shame on society...we want to get updated n modernised in every means bt still have the cheap mentality....salute to the lady...she raised her voice...🤘✌️