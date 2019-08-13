back
This Tamil Nadu Girl Is a Youth Champion in Deaf Badminton
She's winning gold medals for India... even though she can't hear. Here are the techniques that badminton player J Jerlin Anika has used to smash barriers and become a champion. 🥇🏆
08/13/2019 12:29 AM
37 comments
Devi U.09/12/2019 04:59
Super thangooo
Abhinav S.09/07/2019 13:32
watch this video without sounds, because the background song is actually deafening
Devraj L.09/04/2019 11:52
Jai hind.
Sathish S.09/03/2019 09:50
Pride of Madurai
Kalpak S.09/02/2019 09:23
Proud of her
Aaqib S.09/01/2019 01:34
Dont chose engineering you will be a champion
Manojkumar R.08/31/2019 03:28
Champion...... God bless you
Sukanto P.08/29/2019 15:14
অভিনন্দন ও শুভেচ্ছা।
Khushboo K.08/26/2019 11:40
CONGRATULATIONS! 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐
Samrat C.08/26/2019 06:41
New sensation of
Sakshi G.08/25/2019 16:01
Teacher like u r being looked for. There r many who still wait that somebody like u ll come & support to enrich their life also. Grt salute to teacher. & The girl who keeps her promise by winning ....... A warm congratulation to both ✍️😊
Vijaya P.08/25/2019 11:54
Very Happy for you...congrats... Champ..waiting for more medals..
Abhishek R.08/21/2019 11:00
I am a qualified Badminton Technical Official if BAI. And I have conducted her's lot of matches in Gulbarga, Karnataka in All India Ranking Badminton Tournament. Gudluck ND best wishes champ.👍🏼iBoud
Vishnu S.08/21/2019 07:17
Now she should aim to win gold in the general categories. Hope she gets that gold some day. Congrats Champion❤️❤️❤️