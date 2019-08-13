back

This Tamil Nadu Girl Is a Youth Champion in Deaf Badminton

She's winning gold medals for India... even though she can't hear. Here are the techniques that badminton player J Jerlin Anika has used to smash barriers and become a champion. 🥇🏆

08/13/2019 12:29 AM
Sports

37 comments

  • Devi U.
    09/12/2019 04:59

    Super thangooo

  • Abhinav S.
    09/07/2019 13:32

    watch this video without sounds, because the background song is actually deafening

  • Matheswaran
    09/07/2019 05:16

    Congratulations🙏😔😭🇮🇳

  • Ashwini M.
    09/05/2019 16:59

    Congratulations

  • Devraj L.
    09/04/2019 11:52

    Jai hind.

  • Sathish S.
    09/03/2019 09:50

    Pride of Madurai

  • Kalpak S.
    09/02/2019 09:23

    Proud of her

  • Vihol A.
    09/02/2019 06:38

    Congratulations

  • Mittal C.
    09/01/2019 08:29

    Congratulations

  • Aaqib S.
    09/01/2019 01:34

    Dont chose engineering you will be a champion

  • Saravana K.
    08/31/2019 09:21

    Congratulations

  • Manojkumar R.
    08/31/2019 03:28

    Champion...... God bless you

  • Sukanto P.
    08/29/2019 15:14

    অভিনন্দন ও শুভেচ্ছা।

  • Rama O.
    08/28/2019 11:00

    Congratulations

  • Khushboo K.
    08/26/2019 11:40

    CONGRATULATIONS! 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐

  • Samrat C.
    08/26/2019 06:41

    New sensation of

  • Sakshi G.
    08/25/2019 16:01

    Teacher like u r being looked for. There r many who still wait that somebody like u ll come & support to enrich their life also. Grt salute to teacher. & The girl who keeps her promise by winning ....... A warm congratulation to both ✍️😊

  • Vijaya P.
    08/25/2019 11:54

    Very Happy for you...congrats... Champ..waiting for more medals..

  • Abhishek R.
    08/21/2019 11:00

    I am a qualified Badminton Technical Official if BAI. And I have conducted her's lot of matches in Gulbarga, Karnataka in All India Ranking Badminton Tournament. Gudluck ND best wishes champ.👍🏼iBoud

  • Vishnu S.
    08/21/2019 07:17

    Now she should aim to win gold in the general categories. Hope she gets that gold some day. Congrats Champion❤️❤️❤️