This Teacher Knows How to Keep Education Fun
This primary school teacher has found a creative way to win the attention of his students. Meet Chhattisgarh's “Cinema Wale Babu”...
09/21/2020 5:27 AM
19 comments
Umme A.a day
😮r,l,r,vr.
Zara S.2 days
salute
Sadbhavna D.4 days
Be the change
Sandhya B.4 days
Salute his dedication n Passionate abt teaching n more over his humanity🙏
Jaswant S.4 days
This cinema wala man is real education man. Not those sitting in centre but make new education policy and spent huge amount here and there for publicty. Real educationist in India were sir sayad ahmad Aligarh university and many like madan mohan malyia. Abdul kalam sir chhtu Ram Dr zakir hussain chdury charan singh lal bhadur sastri jnu jamia ig open university. Present govt has nothing to do with education. They can teach only u aplus b ka whoe squre that is all.
DrAnjana R.5 days
He should be given special regard and award.
Sanjay S.5 days
Unique Ps !!!
Aprajita C.6 days
Great sirji saute you
Julius P.6 days
Salute you sir,Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳
Dex T.6 days
Bhai bidi chahiye tha free me milega kia?
Sunita W.7 days
👍👍🙏🙏👏👏
Kishan G.09/22/2020 02:46
Very Good
Xavier V.09/21/2020 09:16
God has chosen him to spread joy in children's lives. Truly , May God bless him abundantly.
Deepa R.09/21/2020 07:39
Great initiative this shows how passionate he is towards teaching
Premlata S.09/21/2020 07:34
Best teacher award should be given.
Astia A.09/21/2020 07:25
What an amazing man, bless him😍🥰
Sadaf K.09/21/2020 07:12
Great
Ashwaq A.09/21/2020 06:03
these are the kind of people,india need.but unfortunately lot of people give importance to other less relevant things.
Bull B.09/21/2020 06:01
learning made easy as fun ,thanks!!!!!!