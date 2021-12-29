back

This Techie And Mother Rekindled Her Passion For Learning At 38

She went back to studying after 17 years of working, proving that it is never too late to follow one’s dreams. This is how Jyothi Rajesh was able to #RiseWithupGrad. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

29/12/2021 3:27 AM
  • 1.1M
  • 25

Changing India

16 comments

  • Shivanjali B.
    02/01/2022 05:25

    so cool Aunty and so inspiring😘

  • Judy A.
    01/01/2022 23:10

    Well done. .you are an inspiration to others. .thank God for your husband's support. .blessings to you and your family.

  • Manjot G.
    01/01/2022 00:34

    Much appreciated 👌👍🏻👍🏻

  • Nayana B.
    31/12/2021 15:25

    😊

  • Gaury R.
    31/12/2021 10:43

    Congratulations Jyothi

  • Badhan D.
    31/12/2021 07:17

    Hats off to you Mam and your husband...... Good luck☺☺

  • Vai B.
    31/12/2021 01:41

    Paid news

  • Attiya H.
    30/12/2021 18:07

    Inspiration for me 💗

  • Ahmed S.
    30/12/2021 03:37

    So inspiring Ma'am

  • Jaya J.
    29/12/2021 17:19

    Just a beautiful motivation ❤️

  • Hervé F.
    29/12/2021 08:26

    She is strong and determined. She is an inspiring woman 👏🏽 It's good to have a husband who support her.

  • Jakkuluvadan P.
    29/12/2021 05:42

    Appreciated

  • Tucky T.
    29/12/2021 04:32

    Paid ad from upgrad

  • Jehanzaib A.
    29/12/2021 04:28

    Impressive!

  • Neelam A.
    29/12/2021 04:16

    👍

  • Brut India
    28/12/2021 15:55

    Explore the world of Machine Learning here: https://bit.ly/32CCe7d

