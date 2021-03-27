back
This Teen Powerlifted Her Way Through Bullying
"My classmates were the reason why I had to leave school." Bullied, taunted, and body-shamed, this teenage powerlifter didn't let it hold her back. TW: Bullying
27/03/2021 4:27 PM
- 108K
- 1.6K
- 54
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
46 comments
Santosh S.2 days
Proud of u ❤️
Kitty K.2 days
So proud of you.
Piyush R.3 days
You go girl
Gangadhar S.3 days
You are a true achiever, you were knowing your potential, your passion towards sports commandable, you turned adversities into achievement, you created a positive vibes, keep it up.
Shagir A.3 days
Keep it up ❤️
Zohra Z.3 days
Bullies have a special place in hell
Simhadrimk M.4 days
U r inspiration. Sister...🤩🤩🙏🙏🙏god bless you
Arda M.4 days
Being racist amd Body shaming others is a very cheap way to show how cheap is that persons mentality
Ashish M.4 days
Wow
শুভ্রা গ.4 days
Bravo👏. Keep going sister ❤️
Ashish H.5 days
Keep it up.. Ignore them
Ashvaghosh W.5 days
Unfortunately Stereotyping is most Accepted n most older Indian cultural part... instead of feeling ashamed people Enjoyed.
Pooja R.5 days
Proud of u Khushi
M A.5 days
Hum patley (lean) logo ka bhe yehi haal hai yar😭😭😭
Suman S.5 days
Proud of you💐
Ahad K.6 days
Vlog#3 | Bangkok Red Light District | Also add me on Instagram: ahad.khan786 https://youtu.be/v_3b9m5IX7w
Maddy M.6 days
There will be alot of people who will criticise not matter what but always believe in yourself and fuck them 🙂
ಕವಿತ ರ.6 days
Im surprised..In which school evryday ppl do bodyshaming 🤔 Dont u think they use this statemnt to get popular.. By emotionally trapping the audiences 🙌
Fahmida S.6 days
https://youtu.be/4BFnoTxVnzg
Vanya V.6 days
More power to you Khushi 🙌 I hope you get to represent India very soon! Your determination is worth the appreciation. The future is all bright for you girl. �ni