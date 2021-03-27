back

This Teen Powerlifted Her Way Through Bullying

"My classmates were the reason why I had to leave school." Bullied, taunted, and body-shamed, this teenage powerlifter didn't let it hold her back. TW: Bullying

27/03/2021 4:27 PM
  • 108K
  • 54

And even more

  1. 3:15

    An Indian Teen's Plea For The Planet

  2. 4:29

    This Teen Powerlifted Her Way Through Bullying

  3. 10:33

    The Fire That Took It All

  4. 4:00

    Loved "Enjoy Enjaami"? Meet The Man Behind It

  5. 3:20

    UK Parliament Debates Democracy In India

  6. 11:27

    Inside A Secret Safe House For Rape Survivors

46 comments

  • Santosh S.
    2 days

    Proud of u ❤️

  • Kitty K.
    2 days

    So proud of you.

  • Piyush R.
    3 days

    You go girl

  • Gangadhar S.
    3 days

    You are a true achiever, you were knowing your potential, your passion towards sports commandable, you turned adversities into achievement, you created a positive vibes, keep it up.

  • Shagir A.
    3 days

    Keep it up ❤️

  • Zohra Z.
    3 days

    Bullies have a special place in hell

  • Simhadrimk M.
    4 days

    U r inspiration. Sister...🤩🤩🙏🙏🙏god bless you

  • Arda M.
    4 days

    Being racist amd Body shaming others is a very cheap way to show how cheap is that persons mentality

  • Ashish M.
    4 days

    Wow

  • শুভ্রা গ.
    4 days

    Bravo👏. Keep going sister ❤️

  • Ashish H.
    5 days

    Keep it up.. Ignore them

  • Ashvaghosh W.
    5 days

    Unfortunately Stereotyping is most Accepted n most older Indian cultural part... instead of feeling ashamed people Enjoyed.

  • Pooja R.
    5 days

    Proud of u Khushi

  • M A.
    5 days

    Hum patley (lean) logo ka bhe yehi haal hai yar😭😭😭

  • Suman S.
    5 days

    Proud of you💐

  • Ahad K.
    6 days

    Vlog#3 | Bangkok Red Light District | Also add me on Instagram: ahad.khan786 https://youtu.be/v_3b9m5IX7w

  • Maddy M.
    6 days

    There will be alot of people who will criticise not matter what but always believe in yourself and fuck them 🙂

  • ಕವಿತ ರ.
    6 days

    Im surprised..In which school evryday ppl do bodyshaming 🤔 Dont u think they use this statemnt to get popular.. By emotionally trapping the audiences 🙌

  • Fahmida S.
    6 days

    https://youtu.be/4BFnoTxVnzg

  • Vanya V.
    6 days

    More power to you Khushi 🙌 I hope you get to represent India very soon! Your determination is worth the appreciation. The future is all bright for you girl. �ni

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.